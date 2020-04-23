The leader's first duty - inspire, be present, be clear

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A story: The people were scared. Terrified. Wracked with uncertainty. The future looked bleak. The challenges overwhelming.

The men sat around the fires. Ruminating the morning’s danger.

But this group was fortunate. They had someone who understood their fears. Their dire need: Hope.

This man began to walk among them. He openly voiced the dread they all shared. Acknowledged their darkest fears.

Out of the ashes of their despair, he began to fan a glowing ember: of possibility.

A small flame flickered on the men’s faces. They raised their chins.

Began to believe.

He finished with: “And gentlemen in England now a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day!”

The day was October 25, 1415.

The leader was King Henry V.

The danger: a massive, over-powering French army.

But, inspired by their leader, the English army took the fight to their enemy. Their yeomen, in particular, stood tall. Firing their longbows with courage, grace and power.

At the Battle of Agincourt, it was the underdog who triumphed.

“The Feast of St Crispin’s Day” speech, immortalised by William Shakespeare, is one of the most celebrated inspirational leadership speeches of all time.

Fast-forward 221160 days, to today: Monday April 13, 2020.

To a country which faces a litany of curses, dangers, fears.

So it’s inevitable we now wonder about the quality of our leadership.

South Africa is increasingly reaching a point of despair. Our future hangs on the quality of our leaders.

Real leaders, who:

Spark a fire in citizens’ hearts. By inspiring.

Take the people into their confidence. Clearly.

Lay the reality on the table. Honestly.

Explain the plan. Practically.

Offer a social contract. Between government and citizens.

Speak truthfully, gently, fearlessly.

Daily.

Like: “We face serious challenges. Grave dangers.

“We, as your leaders, now seek your trust. And we’ll earn that trust.

By doing the following: One. Two. Three.

“But you need to step up too, as citizens: Four. Five. Six.

“And we’ll need to keep each other accountable.

“Do we have a deal?”

There's lots of noise out there. Lots of words. Too many. Long, meandering explanations. Impossible to follow. Or remember.

So, leaders need to follow the Saatchi maxim: “Brutal simplicity of thought.”

Here’s an example, from the water crisis: Google the words “simple brutal truth murray williams”.

Amidst all the #drought noise;



A simple, brutal, beautiful truth:



We CAN avoid Day Zero.



It’s in our hands: 50-for-150



(50 litres per person per day, for 150 days Feb 1 - June 30)



It's that simple = no more crisis.



Yes, @RyanOConnorZA @GasantAbarder @alanwinde @adenthomas ? pic.twitter.com/QG556zKDH9 — MURRAY WILLIAMS (@NoSurrenderRSA) January 29, 2018

In this mess: the first duties of the leader are:

To inspire.

To be present.

To be clear.

Every single day.

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.