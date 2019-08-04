PROTEST: Community activist Suleiman Stellenboom once hung placards on colonialist statues in the Cape Town CBD including this statue of Jan van Riebeeck. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Public opinion will always be fiercely divided regarding the character and legacy of Johan Anthoniszoon van Riebeeck (1619-1677), who presided over the first permanent European settlement at the Cape for 10 years from 1652. If he were to be questioned at a commission of inquiry today, Jan van Riebeeck would doubtless say that he was a low-ranking VOC official who was merely following orders issued by his superiors in the Netherlands and Batavia, and that all his executive decisions were recorded and forwarded for their approval, which was never automatic.

The fact that this process took so long made him appear more dictatorial and powerful than he was.

Another argument he might have put forward was that the Cape had been ripe for the taking for more than 100 years and could easily have been colonised by fanatical Portuguese Catholics, wily sea-faring adventurers or straight-laced English Puritans, who might have been worse than close-fisted Dutch merchants.

Be that as it may, starting under his watch, the indigenous inhabitants lost access to precious water sources, seasonal pastures and foraging land, and were coaxed into supplying the intruders with more livestock than their herds could replace.

These provocations increased when farming operations spread from windy Table Valley to more sheltered positions along the Liesbeek River as far as modern Rondebosch.

Van Riebeeck wanted to farm there, too, and managed to exchange the sandy piece of grain and orchard land he had been granted by visiting Commissioner van Goens in Green Point in 1657, for 101 morgen on the south-eastern side of the Liesbeek River (present-day Wynberg and Bishopscourt).

He did this adroitly, claiming that the ground “behind the Lion Mountain” was needed for grazing the Company’s cattle, and volunteering to swop it for a virgin site three hours’ walk south of the fort.

Approval was received from Batavia in April 1658 and the commander named his farm Boscheuvel and began to develop it using his own free servants and slaves. He sent his cattle there and inspected it regularly, but he never lived on the property and it’s unlikely that his wife, Maria, ever saw it.

Outhouses and barns were erected, as well as a sturdy dwelling which was burnt to the ground on May 7, 1659, by a fire which started inside. It was never rebuilt, but the ruins were visible several years later.

The first clash between the local Khoi and the Boscheuvel slaves occurred a year earlier, in May 1658. Van Riebeeck pacified Chainhantima, a Chainouqua sub-chief, who was wounded in the affray, lodging him in his house in the fort, and sending him home with the customary presents.

This was the start of sporadic clashes which raised tensions on both sides and led to the outbreak of the First Khoikhoi-Dutch War in 1659.

