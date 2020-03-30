The long road through the Karoo is a fond trip down memory lane

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

I was attending a family gathering on the old family farm when Mr Ramaphosa announced the nationwide lockdown, so I saddled up my little bakkie and headed for home as fast as I could, stopping for food in Beaufort West and Hex River and being sanitised on arrival at each stop. Indeed, I have been sanitised about every half hour since the president’s announcement. I must have travelled that long road through the Karoo at least 50 times over the years, by scooter, motorbike, car and bakkie, and never found it boring. All along the route there are memories of previous journeys. I passed a rusty windmill alongside the road and remembered one trip on a big, powerful motorbike after a Karoo Christmas many years ago. I was dressed in the obligatory leather jacket, helmet and long biking boots and the temperature must have been close to 40ºC. Sweat trickled down my spine as I approached that solitary windmill by the road and I simply couldn’t resist the lure of cool water. I pulled over to the roadside, parked the bike, stripped off all my clothes, leather and denim, and plunged into that deliciously chilly water. Kaalgat, as we say in the Karoo.

I probably presented an interesting spectacle to the motorists passing by (I don’t suppose they saw many naked bikers along their journeys) but, frankly, I didn’t care. I didn’t bother to dry myself before getting back into by biking kit, and within a few minutes I was dry and sweaty again, but much cheered.

On another occasion (also when disguised by biking gear) I was attacked by the resident Rottweiler at a roadside farm stall where I has stopped for refreshment. As I cowered in a corner, the proprietress spoke gently to her terrifying dog.

“Los him, Hitler,” she said firmly, and Hitler obligingly spat me out. (I wondered whether Hitler had mangled many customers before me.) I have known dogs with a wide range of names, but never a Hitler before.

My late father was fond of sweet Hanepoot wine, so I always brought him a couple of bottles from the Cape when I visited. One hot December, I stopped in Beaufort West for the night and booked into an unpretentious B&B for the night.

As so often happens, the passing travellers got talking, and then socialising, and word leaked out that I had four bottles of Hanepoot in my car.

My father was grateful for the bottle that made its way to the farm, but did seem a little disappointed that I’d only brought one. It’s a long and dusty road, that N1.

Last Laugh

A social worker was interviewing a single mother who was applying for a child grant.

“When did your husband leave you?” she asked.

“He walked out on me eight years ago,” she said.

“And how many children do you have?”

“I have five children.”

“What are their ages?”

“They are eight, six, four, three and one.”

“But if your husband left you eight years ago, how come four of your children are younger than eight?”

“He kept coming back to apologise.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.