The many instances you can evoke the meaning of touch

Readers know by know that I try to promote improved literacy in almost every column I present. My piece is crafted in a way that focuses on the art of language in order for us to be best able to negotiate our environs and circumstances safely and effectively. In these days of physical confinement, parents are getting in touch with teachers for guidance in home schooling. This tendency ignores the truth that teachers are not on holiday but are suffering the same psychic lacerations to which we all are heir. Yet, hidden in the appeal is a tacit acknowledgement of the heroic role teachers play. Parents come to appreciate the value of the teacher in their lives. They need to be in touch. The French novelist, Gustave Flaubert, in his tour de force, Madame Bovary, cautions cogently: “Never touch your idols; the gilding will stick to your fingers.” Is this cynical advice? Only if we recognise that touch, within our present context, can be lethal. We recall the fascination Midas had for gold, for the touch of this precious metal. He unthinkingly asks the gods to endow him with a touch that turns everything to gold. We know how tragically the story ends, when he touches his daughter with affection, and sadly reduces her to a golden yet lifeless icon. Touch can kill, in more ways than one. Yet, if touch means reaching out, then keeping in touch is good advice. Maintaining a light touch is a good thing. To be out of touch is not a desirable state, unless you are a rugby player seeking relief from pressure during a game.

So where am I leading you? My central notion is the word “touch”. How many instances you can evoke where the myriad varieties of this word are revealed.

Our dilemma at the moment makes it a dangerous word. We are told to wash the main parts of the body used for touch and keep them sterile. The touch of a mother, of lovers, of friends, are deep gestures of affection; Ironically, we now have strict injunctions not to touch.

For me, the hardest thing, other than not hugging my loved ones, is washing my hands regularly and then avoiding touching my face. This is hard to do, because the hands and face combine instinctively to register dismay, horror, pleasure, disbelief.

Yet there are abstract meanings that are salutary. One can be in touch with one’s emotions. Men are foolishly reluctant to get in touch with their feminine sides.

How often do we remind our loved ones to “stay in touch”, using the hoary Yiddish injunction: “... don’t be a stranger”. And the word can be cautionary as in the question: Are you having another drink? And we accept the caution: just a light touch (not always being wholly truthful at the prospect of one for the road).

We fervently await the days when we can touch loved ones, or stroke a pet, or shake hands. Until that day, let us remember that to stay in touch requires thought, constraint and a deep understanding of the insidious nature of the unwelcome guest in our midst that keeps us apart.

How poignant now are the words of a song written in the 1950s: Oh my love, my darling, I’ve hungered for your touch...

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

