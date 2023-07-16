The Nakba was a failed attempt to destroy Israel

Re: “VIGIL in solidarity with Palestinians”, July 10, 2023. Under international law (San Remo Accords, 1920; League of Nations, 1922; and article 80 of the UN Charter) Israel includes all of mandatory Palestine.

In 1947, the UN “suggested” the Jews share the land with the Arabs to avoid further conflict. The Jews agreed. The Arabs, under Nazi war criminal Haj Amin al-Husseini, Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, refused and launched a war of genocide against the Jews. Five Arab armies joined the war and 700 000 Arabs fled the fighting, most at the urging of their leaders. Jews caught behind Arab lines were ethnically cleansed. Their synagogues were destroyed and their properties stolen. Arabs caught in Israel became Israeli citizens. There was no moral equivalence.

The British mandate ended in 1948 and the state of Israel was born. The tiny Jewish homeland welcomed in 850 000 Jews forced out of Arab lands. The 56 Islamic states, 22 of them being Arab, still won’t take in their brothers who became refugees, forcing them to fester in camps in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and under PA and Hamas control.

Arabs caused the Nakba. They lie about it to their children, to the UN and to the media. That is the humiliation they must live with. Hopefully, Africans will see through the radical Palestinian propaganda. * Author of Unfinished Work Len Bennett, ,Ottawa, Canada.

