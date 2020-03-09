The origins of the multi-purpose Greenmarket Square dates back to the 1690s

Greenmarket Square was in the news recently when law enforcement officers removed temporary refugee structures erected outside the Central Methodist Mission on the edge of the precinct. The historic space, dominated by tall buildings and home to a popular flea market, dates back to the 1690s and was the second designated public square in the settlement after the military parade ground. The third was the Boerenplein, now known as Riebeeck Square. The square served as a fresh produce market and water collection point in the residential district of the town. In 1755 the graceful Old Town House (originally known as the Burgher Watch House) opened, an architectural gem from the VOC era that still stands. During the 19th century the building served as the Cape Town city hall and attracted crowds who came to hear important speeches from the Town House balcony. During its long history, the square has attracted numerous visitors and seen many changes. Besides its offerings of fruit and vegetables, it also served as a departure point for post wagons leaving Cape Town twice a week, bound for Stellenbosch, and as the site of public floggings ordered by the town magistrate.

Slaves who had permission to hire themselves out, congregated on the steps of the Town House looking for work as labourers or porters in order to earn sufficient money to support themselves and pay their owners a stipulated fee, known as “coeliegeld”.

According to the British-born civil servant William Wilberforce Bird, the square abounded with a variety of seasonal vegetables which were delivered twice a day in 1822. He wrote: “At a very early hour the diligent buyers flock to the spot and complete their daily purchase; the lazy take up with what is left.”

In the 1830s a German visitor named Ferdinand Krauss wrote: “The Malay, a sweet-tooth, can also here satisfy his tastes in strange sweetmeats and pastries, and the hungry day-labourer and loafer can obtain a piece of fish fried in oil... for a small coin.”

In the early years, the square reminded visitors of a village of modest single-storey thatched buildings surrounding an open space containing a hand pump, but repeated fires destroyed the illusion. Thatch was banned and flat-roofed double-storey buildings became the norm. The last thatched building, ironically named Ye Old Thatched Tavern, was converted in 1839.

Writing 22 years after Bird, the satirical commentator and publisher “Sam Sly” (William Layton Sammons) saw eight greengrocers (possibly former slaves) with shabby tents made of pieces of sailcloth propped up with slender crooked sticks. They offered little piles of potatoes, cabbages and small black grapes at affordable prices but he was unimpressed by apricots “that will give you stomach ache”, small unripe plums and pale carrots the size of a lady’s finger.

Jackie Loos' "The Way We Were" column

