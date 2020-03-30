The paradoxical nature of humans

We humans are paradoxical by nature. On the one hand we love new things such as new fashion, new trends, and new technologies; while on the other hand we are completely resistant to change. The moment we encounter new technology or a new way of doing things, we tend to become resistant and shy away from them. The strange thing is that we love novelty to the extent that it has become a cult. How do we explain this? Scientists have been trying to figure this out for ages, and the best explanation given was by world-renowned industrial engineer and designer Raymond Loewy, who made up the acronym “MAYA” to describe this phenomenon.

Loewy was responsible for some of the most innovative and remarkable designs in several different industries. He is credited with designing Coca-Cola vending machines and bottles. He also designed the interiors of Nasa’s Skylab Space Station, including the famous window that gave astronauts a beautiful view of Earth.

No doubt Loewy was in a profession where he was forced to understand this peculiar trait of human beings, and develop a deep understanding of human psychology. Putting out a new design on a logo or product that was ultimately rejected, could have been disastrous for his career.

His "MAYA” concept is his theory of everything. MAYA stands for Most Advanced, Yet Acceptable. What Loewy meant by this was that people liked new things, as long as they were not too new. As long as there was something familiar about the new item or experience, something they could relate to or get a grasp on, they had little trouble accepting it.

On the other hand if the change was too big and too dramatic, people would reject it outright. It is for this reason that companies release new technology in stages, and not all at once. Sometimes this release process could take years, if not decades.

A huge side benefit of this “slow-release” method is that companies can come out with regular new-and-improved versions, prompting consumers to buy more, generating more sales.

While the MAYA principle seems to work very well for many companies, there are several scenarios where it works against us. These are the scenarios where people tend to reject the latest and greatest, and in doing so put themselves and others at a huge disadvantage.

I had a personal experience with this recently when I teamed up with a group of colleagues to offer free training to teachers in using technology for teaching remotely. This was in response to the school closures with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now teachers and schools are often criticised for being slow to adopt technology, which is what made my experience all the more surprising. What stood out for me the most was not that the teachers rejected what we taught them, but instead expressed surprise that it was so simple to implement technology in the classroom. Many began to wonder why it took a global pandemic to motivate them.

I began to wonder about the same thing, and my conclusion was that teachers are in fact keen to adopt technology but they are usually bombarded with so many new and shiny “world-changing” technologies, that they become completely confused.

This is true for everyone: too much choice can lead to confusion rather than solutions.

As a result I realised that all digital transformation efforts, be they in the education, business or any other sector, need to be conducted with the MAYA principle firmly in mind.

* Bilal Kathrada is an educational technologist, speaker, author, newspaper columnist and entrepreneur. He is the founder of CompuKids, a start-up that teaches children Computer Science skills. Bilal blogs at www.bilalkat.com.

