The significance of Walter & Albertina Sisulu’s legacy of ethical leadership

by Mphumzi Mdekazi Without a doubt, to be granted a leeway to reflect on these two liberation struggle icons, (People) who made a massive contribution and sacrifice for the independence of our country without expecting anything in return is an extraordinary privilege.

With its abridged inherent expression from Walter and Albertina, our Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, which I lead today is retrospectively seeking ways of weaponising both Walter & Albertina Sisulu’s ethical leadership qualities for the benefit of future generations. As indicated in our invitation letters to those who have decided to grace our launch by their presence; it is part of our mission to ensure that we tap from the same fountain of wisdom, which Nelson Mandela greatly benefited from, as he was politically nurtured by Walter Sisulu. The time to interpret the world through their (Walter & Albertina’s) paradigm, memory and lenses in order to overcome today’s socioeconomic injustices has arrived. It is time for their inspiring and dependable story to be authentically shared, and it needs to be pushed through the surface for future generations to know the significant political players in the anatomical evolution of this country.

It is therefore for that reason, Robben Island, with its rich liberation struggle history and symbolism, presents an ideal setting for this event/ launch to be held on the (31st October 2024). This is where Walter Sisulu spent twenty-six years of incarceration, without committing any crime nor corruption, but fought for freedom, justice and equality. It is equally befitting that the launch takes place during October as Albertina was born on October 21, 1918, while it is the same month Walter Sisulu was released from Robben Island on the 15 October 1989 (See, Alister Sparks’s book titled; Tomorrow is another country).

From this book, I choose to invoke the following quote, wherein the author quotes Albertina saying “I don’t know how am I going to cope with him in the house after so many years without him” She is talking about the only one in the history of the ANC to be elected at the youngest age ever in the position of the Secretary-General in Bloemfontein 1949 in Waaihoek at the Methodist Church in Free State. She is talking about the one who was physically present in all the difficult stages of the liberation struggle, namely:

Being part of the ANC at the time of delegations to the Queen was still part of the approach of the ANC. The one who was the leader of the ANC at the time of the Defiance Campaign and the one who was part of the ANC leadership at the time of illegality and the armed struggle. She is talking about the Son of Moyikwa and Alice Sisulu, whose name is Magqabawadliwa Walter Sisulu, her husband. This of course was a demonstration of quality on Walter’s part, as he impactfully contributed in all those stages of the revolution through his penetrating rationality, infinite substance composing and expressing itself as the totality of nature’s harmonious systems in him as an individual, including the manner in which he dissected reality in all material times on his dialogical and dialectical analysis. To the reader this is what I mean: Had it been not for Walter’s insistence to establish the ANCYL in 1944, the ANC would not have achieved what it has achieved today, I argue. The radicalism which they brought into the politics of that time was more than necessary, I assert.

I continue to be convinced that there is a need for a concerted effort to preserve and promote Walter & Albertina’s ethical memory. As the adage goes, South African history without their names remains incomplete, notwithstanding some systemic efforts and insatiable desire to suppress their contribution and legacy from some “influential” corners (Consciously so). For example, many people who have directly benefited from Albertina to be where they are today, are distancing themselves from this surname because they don’t want to be part of “collateral damage to the establishment, I don’t know what that means because Walter and Albertina never had such thoughts when they embarked on the struggle, they did it for all of us without thinking the consequences of “collateral damage” to the then system. Unfortunately, in the triangle of the South African political behemoths, Walter and his wife Albertina Sisulu occupy a pivotal role akin to a strategic and vital linking pin, something which cannot be avoided or denied.

They are historically and ethically significant. More importantly, they have never been commercialised and manipulated to suit suspicious courses that are far from what they stood for, such as neoliberal agendas. To some, this revolutionary couple; it has been their conduct and demeanour that has been outstanding. As such You are not going to be talking about ethical leadership and values within the ANC and in society in general without talking about the two leaders (Walter and Albertina), some believe. You are not going to be talking about the values of leadership humility without talking about these two leaders. They are an example that you will find very hard to emulate, hence the current political epoch finds it difficult to connect and “commemorate” them, it is because there is no authentic, tangible, and accurate resemblance. The values are not the same. They had a lot of respect for their organization and the people of this country, and they were a thorough, and comprehensive example of servant leadership.

It is abundantly clear that in the annals of World history, few figures loom as large or embody the spirit of selfless, principled and unwavering commitment to social justice and fairness as Walter and Albertina Sisulu. This is in fact what astonished the then President of the United States of America (Jimmy Carter), such that he requested a rare meeting with Albertina in trying to understand their steadfast resilient streak as a family collectively. This is a family that lost all of them approximately fifty- eight to fifty-nine (58-59) years in prison generationally and combined (as Political Prisoners). There is no story such as this in the world history of politics. As the nations grapple with their contemporary challenges of all forms of injustice, it is imperative to revisit and revive Walter and Albertina Sisulu’s legacies in search of solutions. This is to ensure that their profound contributions continue to inspire and serve as a guiding torch for the future. Their tenacious legacies are a testament to their commitment and dedication to the struggle for freedom, equality, and justice for all the people of the world. Despite enduring personal hardships, harassment, and persecution they remained resolute in their pursuit of socioeconomic justice, serving as beacons of hope to millions of people. Yet, their massive contributions have often been overshadowed by today’s myopic and narrow interests, where politics of patronage, crass materialism, buying of conferences, cultism, stifling of debates, corruption, anti-intellectualism, cow towing, greed, insecurity and unbridled ambition are the order of the day in our body politics.

My natural optimism persuades me to believe that these opportunistic and de-developing practices in our body politic are not insurmountable if we transmit Walter & Albertina’s ethical virtues. A clearer picture of how practically should we go about this will be decoded in the launch of their Foundation at Robben Island later this month, as this will serendipitously coincide with the inaugural memorial lecture of Albertina Sisulu at the University of Cape Town (UCT), the same day of the launch. We are embarking on this to appreciate the massive role they played in the liberation struggle of this country, yes they were not alone, but their story is unique as they are validly embedded in the history of the liberation struggle movement. As we begin to revive and commemorate them, we equally thank them profoundly for their selfless service to all South Africans and humanity at large, for their generosity of spirit and for teaching the nation humility, respect for human dignity and compassion for the weak, the poor and the downtrodden.

I end with the following quote from Albertina: “We are each required to walk our own road and then stop, assess what we have learnt and share it with others. It is only in this way that the next generation can learn from those who have walked before them. We can do no more than tell our story, then it is up to them to make of it what they will”, Ma Sisulu. * Mphumzi Mdekazi is the CEO of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, he writes in his personal capacity.

