The struggle against building a mall on environmentally sensitive land on the banks of the Princess Vlei was truly a worthy struggle.
Years ago, the community of Cape town, across all dividing lines, stood together to save Princess Vlei.
The annual report of the Princess Vlei Forum tells us of the reversal of racialised neglect by the tremendous work of restoration of indigenous species such as the Cape Flats sand fynbos. A total of 1025 plant units were introduced, and 26 species were planted of which four are on the Red List. Three species in critically low numbers were bulked up, and 34 indigenous trees were planted, including the white milkwood tree.
The Princess Vlei Park is a testimony to civic-led conservation in post-apartheid South Africa. Other developments included infrastructure to make this space a welcoming place for the citizens of the Southern Suburbs and afar.