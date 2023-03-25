The truth can be difficult to uncover when propaganda is overflowing

Many consider climate change irrelevant as they believe it may only happen in 100 years, if at all. This approach must be understood within our historic and current political context. Centuries ago, whites shipped and traded blacks like property.

There was an economic need and nobody cared about the long-term results. Today, America has huge problems with racism and many issues that were avoidable had whites simply left blacks in Africa and picked their own cotton, etc. Also, the white abuse of Africa’s resources and people via colonialism and imperialism left long-term injury to the African landscape and mind. Many wars were avoidable and communism and Russian influence could have been avoided had whites not been so racist and cruel. Africa turned to Russia and now China because of white racism and cruelty that was inflicted on Africans for centuries. Returning to climate change. The war in Ukraine is political, economic and about ego but not environmental. Since economics, politics and ego override reason and logic, Africa must suffer as Europeans take coal supplies meant for Africans to Europe.

The Ukraine war had little to do with Africa, yet we suffer load shedding. Russia needed to be punished, and South African coal replaced Russian gas and oil. Similar issues happened in the Muslim world when the US economy was ruined by thieves disguised as bankers and politicians. The USA and its allies, after the 911 attacks on New York, blamed the entire nations of Iraq and Afghanistan and occupied both for decades. This gave chance to steal resources such as gold, oil, gas, etc. Yes, the US-led attacks on Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and so many other Muslim and African nations are large-scale theft. Like South Africa, the USA, Britain and many European and other nations are abused by crime syndicates disguised as politicians.

This is why deceitful criminals in the political leadership of Europe, Britain and America lecture ordinary Africans on the dangers of coal power but operate their own coal stations with cheap imported coal from South Africa. Where does climate change and the environment fit into the debate rergarding Ukraine when we are dealing with crime syndicates governing nations, and the global economy and go to war whenever? For example, when President Donald Trump mentioned drilling in Alaska, he was branded an environmental criminal. Now President Joe Biden gives the go-ahead, BBC, CNN and the global media go quiet.

The racist hypocrisy and deceit from the USA, Britain and Europe are impossible to ignore. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.