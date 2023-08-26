Criticism of Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal should not be skewed to project Russia in a negative light. Part of the deal was to minimise the impact of sanctions on the export of Russian food and fertiliser. That part of the deal, according to Russia, has not been honoured by the West, and Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal must be seen in this context. As the saying goes, a deal is a deal.

We had a similar situation with the Iran nuclear deal and Minsk agreement in which the West failed to honour its side of an agreement. Iran was supposed to gain sanctions relief by accepting limitations on its nuclear programme. The deal was ratified during the Obama administration, but the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal. The UK, France and Germany remained in the deal but failed to deliver on the sanctions relief stipulated in the deal, yet Iran was still expected to adhere to its part of the deal. Concurrently, despite unilaterally exiting the deal, the US still wanted to hold Iran accountable to the conditions of the deal. This was not acceptable to Iran and it started to roll back the limitations on its nuclear programme.

The Minsk agreement sought to end the war between Donbas separatist groups and the Ukrainian army. Germany and France were guarantors of the agreement. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, in June 2022, stated that they used the eight years between the Minsk agreement in 2014 and 2022 to create an army. This was echoed by former German chancellor Angela Merkel and former French president Francois Hollande in December last year, who stated that the Minsk agreement served to buy time to rearm Ukraine. They had no intention of honouring the agreement. The West’s obligations regarding the grain deal should not be glossed over, and the Russians who honoured their part of the deal vilified.

* Ghalied Geduldt, Maitland.
Cape Argus