The profound statement by former public protector Thuli Madonsela that waving the Palestinian flag is not anti-Semitic nor pro-Hamas refers. The abject failure of the UN and the big powers in halting this 21st-century Gaza holocaust has cast a dark shadow over humanity. The whole of mankind has turned a blind eye to the human tragedy unfolding in this demolished enclave.

Choosing not respond to their plight, not to relieve their solitude by offering aid and refuge, is to exile them from our collective memory. In denying them their humanity, we have betrayed our own. The world should be ashamed of its flight from moral responsibility and a retreat from its own standard of humanitarianism. History will remember the indifference of neutrality, prejudice and apathy in the struggle between the powerless victims and the most ruthless military machine in the world. The world will record for posterity that indifference was death. We are all guilty of grave sins by remaining aloof. We are witnessing crimes against humanity, war crimes on a massive scale, blatant violations of the Geneva Conventions, deliberate acts of mindless violence engineered by grotesque powers, which have come to stain the hands of not only the perpetrators but the bystanders as well.

Despite the widespread publicity, the outside world has not come to grips with this global tragedy. Many find it impossible to believe, so monstrous that the so-called civilised world recoils in incredulity before it. Fifteen thousand innocent civilians have died in the most shocking way. In the aftermath of this holocaust, the UN and the ICC must hang their heads in shame. In Almighty God’s hall of justice, the architects of this satanic programme will be held accountable. Shame on mankind.

* Farouk Araie, Benoni.