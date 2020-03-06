This is not coronavirus - it's a hold-up

In the midst of all the panic and hysteria about the coronavirus, it’s good to hear there are some heartening touches of humour being shared. I heard there was general panic in a Gauteng post office recently when two young Asian men walked in wearing surgical masks. Customers eyed them warily and backed away until one of them spoke reassuringly. “Please don’t panic, ladies and gentlemen. We do not have coronavirus. This is just a robbery.” A friend in Gauteng recently read an announcement from the American Center for Communicable Diseases, saying people should not bother to wear surgical masks as they were not really effective barriers against viruses. It was far more sensible to wash your hands regularly with soap and leave the wearing of surgical masks to people who need them, such as doctors and nurses. Hey, wait a moment. If surgical masks are ineffective protection, why should doctors and nurses need them? Just asking. We all like to wear “badges” to tell people who we are and how important we are. Masks warn people to treat us with caution. I sometimes think young doctors wear stethoscopes draped round their necks as badges of authority, just in case anyone should mistake them for normal people.

Certain members of Parliament wear red overalls for a similar reason. Heaven forbid that anybody should mistake them for normal people.

However serious the coronavirus threat may be (and I suspect it’s been blown out of proportion) it’s good to see that it is becoming the subject of jokes. Humour is one of humanity’s best defences against panic and depression.

If you look through back issues of Punch magazine you’ll find some of the funniest jokes and cartoons were published during World War I when Britain was in the grip of a threat far, far worse than anything the present coronavirus scare can produce.

Remember the heavily bandaged soldier saying to a kindly hospital visitor, “Aye, it’s a terrible war, madam, but better than no war at all.”

I think one of the reasons the British people dislike America’s President Trump is that there is no record of his ever having said anything remotely funny. The British believe anybody who has no sense of humour probably has no sense at all. I suspect there may be a grain of truth in that. *

Last Laugh

A businessman walked into a bar and ordered a beer and a hamburger.

He paid for them, drank the beer and rubbed the hamburger all over his hair and walked out.

The following day the same man was back, ordered a beer and a hamburger, paid, drank the beer, rubbed the hamburger into his hair and left before the barman could comment.

The third day he was back with the same order, but the barman told him: “We have run out of hamburgers.”

The man thought for a moment and said: “Okay, I’ll have a chicken mayo sandwich instead.”

He paid, drank the beer and rubbed the sandwich into his hair.

This time the barman was ready and asked: “Excuse me, why did you rub that chicken mayo into your hair?”

“Because you’d run out of hamburgers,” he replied.

