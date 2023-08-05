This life is short and what we say and do that deliberately harm others, comes at a cost

Life is difficult enough without some making it more difficult for others. Often people who have a bad day, week or life, think it is okay to spread their misery. A friend and I visited a hardware store where the staff showed little interest in our business. When we enquired about pricing, a staffer said he did not know. Customers were ignored, and were left to find things themselves.

When I asked why the service was so poor, a staffer said they were understaffed, another said they did not earn much and the owners were selfish and greedy. As a customer, I did not want to be involved with business management or anything else, but wanted affordable products with quality advice. I experienced indifference and complaints that were not my concern. This interaction made me think about the building trade and its overall impact. For example, when a building plan is approved, the avalanche of job creation and product purchases that goes into the building of a house is valuable. So many people – architects, engineers, bricklayers, plasterers, plumbers, electricians, labour, and many others – are given a chance to earn an honest living.

A new home brings joy and fulfilment to a family and generates taxes that benefit the poor. On the flip side are those who oppose change or want change on their terms, and make life difficult for those who create jobs. These people look for reasons to create problems to stall progress. For example, many years ago on the Constantia sub-council I witnessed such maliciousness.

A neighbour objected to another neighbour establishing a bed and breakfast at her home and lodged a complaint. The sub-council had to meet and make recommendations. During the investigation, we uncovered that the neighbour who had objected, had herself submitted an application for a bed and breakfast at her home. It is not easy to read the heart or mind of another, but when people unveil themselves, we must not make excuses. Since nobody is perfect and we all make mistakes, sometimes we need a reminder. This life is short and what we say and do that deliberately harm others, comes at a cost. In this life or the next, a price will be paid. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

