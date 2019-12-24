Those magical Christmas days









If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping by now, all I can say is you’re probably in deep, deep trouble. Picture: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA) If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping by now, all I can say is you’re probably in deep, deep trouble. This is the time when shoppers panic and settle for something costing three times as much as they originally planned to spend. It’s been a long time since I experienced my last magical family Christmas morning. The kids have grown way past the age when Santa Claus was real and we actually heard the sleigh bells in the sky. When the children were young the preparation for Christmas morning was an elaborate production involving every member of the family. After supper the youngsters went through a wonderful routine of calling up the chimney to alert Santa to any special requests. One agile uncle would be posted on the rooftop ready to handle the calls, and at the appropriate time each child would holler up the chimney. “Hello, Santa. Are you there?” And a booming voice would come echoing down: “Yes, I’m here. Who is that?” “It’s Billy, Santa.” “Have you been a good boy, Billy?” “Yes, I have, Santa.” And the conversation would continue with the gift request and Santa’s promise. Later, when the kids had been put to bed and Santa’s voice-over had been revived with a stiff brandy, the gifts would be set out under the tree and suitable snowy footprints laid down from the fireplace to the tree.

We took Christmas very seriously then. I think the adult members of the family enjoyed the whole performance just as much as the children did.

A bottle of beer and a plate of cookies would be set down near the fireplace for Santa’s refreshment, and they were always empty on Christmas morning, with crumbs scattered around (Santa was obviously rather a messy eater).

Driving a team of reindeer all the way from the North Pole can be thirsty work. It’s rather sad that all the excitement of Christmas fades as we become older.

But some of it remains.

I was staying on the family farm in the Karoo some years ago when a young boy (grandson of a local farmer) sidled up to me as I sat on the tennis club stoep, and whispered conspiratorially: “I know who you are.” “Do you?” I said. “Yes, you’re Santa Claus.” (It was the white beard that gave the game away.)

“Okay,” I said, “what do you want to tell me?” “You remember that doll you gave my sister last Christmas?” “Of course I do,” I lied. “Well, it was no good,” he said angrily. “The head fell off the day after Christmas. It was a rotten doll.”

Santa has a heavy load to bear.

Last Laugh

A woman went into a pet shop and said she wanted to buy a Christmas sweater for her dog. “What size does your dog wear?” asked the assistant.

“I don’t know,” said the woman.

“Well, why don’t you bring the dog in for a fitting?”

“Oh no, I couldn’t do that. It’s meant to be a surprise.

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.