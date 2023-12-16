Those supporting genocide of Palestinians are motivated by racism

Those who support the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians are racists. Genocide is not uncommon to Europeans, the British or American people, etc. These races have mass murdered each other and other races because it is an extension of inherent racism. Let’s explain.

When God created Adam, God instructed all creation to bow to Adam in reverence. Only Satan disobeyed. When God asked Satan why he refused, Satan replied that he was a superior creation as God made him from a “smokeless fire” and Adam from “earthly clay”. Thus, this satanic imagined superiority is the origin of discrimination and racism. When Britain and Europe “discovered” America and Africa, they crushed the indigenous people/ culture/civilisation, measured as inferior. After everything collapsed the colonialist settlers declared victory. Africans were exported like cattle for utilisation elsewhere and the collapse of ancient cultures that pre-dated European civilisation ended. Africa’s resources, diamonds, gold, cheap labour etc ironically encourage African suffering until today.

Belgium killed and maimed millions in Congo and Germany mass murdered the Herero people. Britain mass murdered aboriginal Australians to relocate the “undesirables” from British society. Colonialism and imperialism are evil as they materialised the idea that some are created inferior. Oppression challenges God by contending that some humans are inferior and require subjugation. What does this have to do with Zionist settler colonial Israel today?

Israel is a European project that displaces indigenous Palestinians with mostly East Europeans. Since some Jews believed they were “chosen” they tried to colonise Europe but Europeans reacted with mass murder of Jews. The words of Zionist leaders that Palestinians are sub-human/animals are inherent beliefs – the concept of “Goyim” is ancient. The mistaken idea of a “chosen people” spawned a demonic psychology that attempts to confirm that God the Creator, is unjust. The God of Abraham represents justice and mercy – anyone suggesting otherwise is evil. On death, we return to dust; nobody turns to gold regardless of delusional thoughts. Those who believe they must enjoy privilege may have a mental disorder. Nothing matters but our good deeds;in the end we are all just humans needing salvation. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

