Time for pupils to visit real farms

I think an important part of every child's education should be a series of visits to various kinds of farms. We all depend on farms and farmers for our very lives. Whether we’re vegetarian, vegan or omnivore, we depend on farmers for our daily food, our woollen jerseys and our cotton socks. It’s too easy to forget this when we saunter down supermarket aisles past shelves of fruit juice, butter, eggs, neatly packaged chicken thighs and nylon net bags of onions. Behind every one of these products is a team of workers digging, feeding animals, loading milk cans into lorries, picking mushrooms and tomatoes, cleaning manure out of stables and sheds, feeding pigs, often in mud and slush, sometimes in blazing heat. Not even the dreaded coronavirus can bring farming to a halt. I grew up on a farm and I remember the reaction of a 5-year-old city boy who visited us. He was taken to watch the cows being milked (by hand) and he thought it was the funniest thing he had ever seen. He actually fell over from laughing. “They are pulling milk out of the cows’ pipis,” he shrieked hysterically. I wonder how many city kids today have seen a cow being milked, an egg being laid or an onion field being harvested. The food we see in shops is neatly wrapped in hygienic plastic and Styrofoam and artistically labelled. It’s easy to forget that each of those neat packages started life in mud and manure. We feed hamburgers and bacon to our children and share the enjoyment of a family braai, but the endless parade of animals to the abattoirs remains a secret “too nasty for children to know about”.

Farming is the most important activity on earth. Without farmers we could have no cities, no schools, no hospitals, no musicians, and no factories.

Isn’t it time we shared this basic information with our school children? Not with pictures. Pictures are not real any more. Pictures can be manufactured.

Children grow up with pictures of Superman flying over buildings, toothpaste heroes jetting around among our teeth, hippos doing ballet and politicians actually caring. All faked. Our children need to experience the down-to-earth reality of farms.

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

