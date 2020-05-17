To teacher Fred Coker, with love

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

I know the Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the world and that it needs to be understood by everyone, but life does move on. Human beings have so many interests and stories to tell that I want to reflect on the wonders of being a teacher. You come into contact with teachers at school, and they influence your life forever. One such person was the late Fred Coker. I met him at South Peninsula High School. I attended "SP" (as it is affectionately known) in Diep River in Cape Town when I entered high school in 1967. Fred Coker was the top student at SP when he was in matric in the early 1960s. He obtained BSc and BEd degrees from UCT. He was an energetic young man. He had the looks of Sidney Poitier, the famous American actor who starred in To Sir, With Love. Fred Coker was always carrying around a cardboard box in which he had all kinds of science material. A microscope, dissection set, charts, a sheep's heart, sometimes a sheep's kidney, a fern, and anything he thought would attract his students.

He was my teacher for five years. I was convinced that he could have become a professor at a university if he wanted to follow in that direction.

He was an avid reader and introduced us to Scientific American magazine, which was started in 1845. He informed us of all the latest scientific discoveries, and kept us glued to our seats with his Cape Times and Cape Argus cuttings of Apollo 11’s landing on the moon on July 20, 1969. This was a time when there was no television in South Africa.

He introduced us to hiking up Table Mountain and was very knowledgeable about flora and fauna, and the fynbos.

He introduced us to the world of films and always recommended we go to the Luxurama in Wynberg to see films such as Soylent Green and read books such as Silent Spring by Rachel Carson.

When we were in Grade 11, he would tip-toe into the classroom and he would say: “She was a beautiful woman, who slipped into her bedroom just with a flimsy nightgown; the sunlight kissed her sleek black hair; the young man in the room admired this young woman and was entranced by the sweet-smelling body odour. She moved closer to him Now class, let us continue with the study of the female reproductive system of Homo sapiens."

Later, in my teaching career, when I was teaching the same lesson, a Grade 11 boy, whom I wanted to name and I am sure he would not have minded, came, with his desk, right up to the chalkboard, to view my drawing of the human female reproductive system. When I asked him why, he said: “Sir, you always said we must see the broader picture.”

Again, when we discussed reproduction in the animal kingdom, Fred Coker told us this story in Grade 7.

He said: “Students, one night - you know I have a canal running past my place and Steenberg High - I heard loud voices of frogs in the canal while I was in my backyard. I peered over my fence and saw two frogs frolicking in the canal. I asked them what they were doing. They said to me they were just making bubbles. About three weeks later, again I heard loud noises in the canal. I looked over my fence and saw a baby frog in the canal. I said to the little amphibian, 'What are you doing here in the canal?' The baby frog said: 'I am bubbles.'” I always remember how long a frog takes to develop from birth to a little frog.

Fred Coker is the reason I decided to go into teaching as a biology teacher.

He used to tell us in Grade 12: "What profession besides teaching gives you an opportunity to engage with the best minds in the country, where you can act, sing, dance, get witty comments from your students, tell jokes, be serious, talk about the world you want to live in? And I can go on ad infinitum"

Fred Coker, you influenced so many students and teachers during your four decades of teaching at one high school. The life sciences department at the school is staffed by students you taught, and the same energy you displayed in your teaching has been passed over to them.

You were the master teacher. You showed us what a true teacher should be doing in class. You taught at a school for the poor. You taught large classes. Never did you moan about your teaching circumstances or poor pay because you were on a noble mission to inspire your students, and gave them the background to excel in tertiary studies and the place of work.

You never became a professor, but you taught students who today are leading professors at South Africa’s top universities in the social sciences, natural sciences and physical sciences.

I am sure readers of this article can identify a teacher or teachers like Fred Coker.

Teachers continue in this vein, and we will have a successful country.

I salute you my teacher, mentor and friend, Fred Coker. A university should award Fred Coker an honorary doctorate posthumously for his contribution to high school science.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.