Treasure your moms and all they do for you

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A female colleague, who is a mother and who taught with me for 25 years, saw a recent article in a national newspaper about a mother standing on a piece of land where her shack had stood. Her home was razed by a devastating fire. The mother stood there sobbing inconsolably with her three young children. The teacher told me she was going to contact this woman and enquire how she could help her. This is the reason I write today about mothers. I come from a home where my mother was the only woman. The rest of our household was my dad and five brothers. My mother did not work officially. Her night and day job was to look after us. I appeal to children and spouses to please treasure your mothers, your wives and your grandmothers and, if you are fortunate, your great grandmothers. Across the world, and particularly in South Africa, we should treasure our mothers. If they are alive, tell them you love them, you treasure them and you care for them. I am sorry I did not do this as often as I should have.

Although she finished only Grade 7, my mother was an intelligent and a domineering woman, yet a compassionate one. I suppose she had to throw her weight around because she was surrounded by six males.

I remember, one morning in winter, my dad was about to catch a thief who was stealing our milk every morning. This was in the late sixties when milk was delivered to your front door.

Before my dad could catch the thief, my mother shouted through her bedroom window: “Mr, run away, my husband is going to catch you!”

My mother saw all her sons through tertiary education. She would always enquire from us how our studies were going. Mom, wherever you are - thank you, thank you!

I am sure most of us can relate to what I have written and the story can be told in many ways with many lessons to be learnt.

In teaching, I have seen in the South African context and with our political history, the role mothers have played in creating a better and loving society.

At parent-teacher-student meetings in my time, it was mainly mothers who came to the meetings. It was mothers who had to hear what their children were getting up to at school.

And very often one had to hear from the mothers that the fathers were not at home.

Think about the mothers who were teachers. They had to nurture parents’ children, then go home and find time to look after their children, and in many cases, with no help from their husbands or partners.

Where fathers were present and assisted with the nurturing of their children, the children, in most cases, presented no major problems at school.

When it came to fund-raising for the school, mothers again came to the fore.

It is said that women can multitask and men cannot. It is said that men first have to accomplish one task before they can go on to another task. I don't think this concept is true. Most men have neglected the shared responsibility when it comes to raising children, and women have been forced to step into this time-consuming role - alone.

The lockdown in the country because of the deadly threat of the coronavirus has made men aware of the burdens women have carried for a long time. Men have experienced what women go through when they are not at home.

I hope it has taught men to share their responsibilities equally.

I want to end off by thanking the women in South Africa for largely carrying the burden of raising children in our country and taking part in the education of their children.

South Africa cannot repay you for the work you have done over many years. I hope my article encourages men to become more involved in the education of their children.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.