Trump’s humiliation sparks real unity among Christians

To the chagrin of many hateful and vengeful opponents in the USA and on Earth, the evil intent on destroying and dehumanising President Donald Trump has lost all strength. If the intention was to make the humiliation of Donald Trump a satisfying spectacle for the whole Earth and the voters in the USA, then it surely failed. Rather, the USA as a nation is humiliated and exposed naked and has lost all credibility as a so-called "Christian" democracy and leader on Earth.

The USA of today has become an illegitimate guard against wrong and evil, and is led by satanic influence more than the nations it accuses of immorality like Iran and Russia. Does the USA still hope that the anointing of God will preserve it and give it victory over China and Russia? Quite frankly, I dare say that would be suicidal, and soon we will see another giant fall unless there is repentance. Now, even those who were unsure about Donald Trump as a person are assured that he is in the same mould as the subject in the event of history where the Lord was crucified but glorified.

One thing is certain: evil does not drive out evil, so it is not possible that an immoral media, woke political and religious sector in the USA, can choose such a time to humiliate another person simply because of a desire for power and control outside of faith and the will of truth. However, the intentions of harm against Trump have had wonderful outcomes. As we speak, the Trump phenomenon is taking shape at the grassroots of the USA, and we see genuine unity between Christians of all races all over the world finding a common denominator in Donald Trump. For the first time in human history, we see whites, blacks, and others united in spirit and will in their belief that Trump stands for good regardless of his personality. Certainly, it is not our business as Christians to condemn people for sins that are forgivable and forgiven, as this is the way of a sinful and unforgiving Earth. In any case, if Mr. Donald John Trump can be humiliated at a time like this, then surely he can gain glory at a later stage. Time will tell, and God is a witness.

* Khotso K. D. Moleko Mangaung, Bloemfontein. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus