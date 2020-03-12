Trust wanes in age of happy hackers

The more I have to deal with electronics the less I trust them. There must be thousands of people out there spending their entire lives doing nothing other than making life miserable for computer users. Has computer hacking become a popular pastime? It seems like it. A friend recently started getting angry email messages from her Facebook friends asking her to stop sending them rude messages. In fact she hadn’t send any rude messages and when she asked a computer guru what was happening he just sighed and said: “Somebody’s hacked your account.”

I had a similar experience a few days ago when all the emails I had sent out started coming back to me, apparently sent from one of the people on my contact list. I asked him why he was messing with my computer and he assured me he hadn’t done anything.

I had to remove all traces of his email presence from my computer before the annoying messages stopped.

My most recent telephone account from Telkom contained a warning telling me somebody called Susan Botha - or Susan Highveld - was hacking into the accounts of Telkom customers and demanding to know personal details.

I have now decided not to pay any accounts by EFTs as I believe it’s just too risky. If Telkom is being attacked by hackers and scammers what chance have we ordinary folk of avoiding attack?

No, I am back in the age of cash money. Wherever possible I will pay in banknotes or use my bank card, never letting it out of my sight.

There seems to be less chance of being pick-pocketed than there is of having my bank account raided by a happy hacker. We are inundated with security measures that obviously don’t work.

Passwords and usernames are supposed to make our email sites secure. Obviously they don’t. From time to time I am advised to change my password and make it as complicated as possible.

“Include upper and lower case letters as well as a number or two and at least one special symbol like an & or a $ sign,” I am told.

That’s all very well and may work for some, but the trouble is, when I think up a suitably complex password I can’t remember it myself for more than half an hour. This means I spend almost as much time trying to get into my own account as the hackers do.

Last Laugh:

The receiver of revenue was questioning a tax-payer and wanted to know how he managed to afford a mansion in Bantry Bay on his meagre income.

“I went fishing,” said the tax-payer, “and caught this little golden fish. I was about to kill it when it spoke to me and said it was a magic fish and if I threw it back into the sea it would reward me by giving me a seaside villa.”

The tax man looked dubious and said: “Do you expect me to believe that story?”

“Of course,” said the tax-payer. “If you don’t believe me I can take you and show you the actual house.”

