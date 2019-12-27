Unlocking my braces secret









When people comment on the fact that I usually wear braces, instead of a belt to hold up my trousers, I tell them it’s because of my keys. File picture: Supplied When people comment on the fact that I usually wear braces, instead of a belt to hold up my trousers, I tell them it’s because of my keys. In the nervous country we now live in I find I have to carry two bunches of keys at all times. One day, just for interest, I will spend some time calculating how much of every day I spend fussing with keys. I need two keys and a remote control button just to get into and out of my house. Then there’s a separate key for the front gate and two more for the garages. In addition, each garage door has its own remote controller. My vehicle needs four different keys to operate all the security dinguses and to start it.

I once had a tyre stolen, so I now have four tricky wheel nuts that need a special key.

My little scooter has an ignition key and a second key for the glove compartment, which actually contains my gloves.

The bakkie glove compartment contains as assortment of junk, but no gloves. It does have a key, though. Now you can understand why I carry two large bunches of keys. If I were to put them all on one key ring they wouldn’t fit into my pocket. Also, the two bunches mean my trousers are equally weighted oh each side.

Of course, when I am finally inside my home and can shed all my keys, my braces snap up and lift my trousers to just below my chin. I probably look like an animated pair of pants with a head.

I find all this involvement with keys particularly irritating, as I was brought up in an almost completely keyless environment.

Until I left home at the age of about 20, I don’t think we actually had a key to the farmhouse front door. It was never locked. The kitchen door had no lock either, as there was a constant stream of farm staff bringing milk and butter from the dairy and eggs from the chicken hok and making mieliepap for the dogs.

The kitchen was a busy place. There simply wasn’t time to lock and unlock the door. We didn’t bother about carrying vehicles’ keys with us as all the keys were simply left in the car or truck for easy access.

In all my keyless years I never experienced a single burglary.

Since moving to Cape Town and surrounding myself with locks, keys and remote controls, I have had more than eight break-ins and one armed attack.

I regard my two bunches of keys as a symbol of the country’s failure.

They are the albatross that hangs around my neck.

Last Laugh

Two farming neighbours were discussing their offspring.

“So tell me, Piet, how’s your son doing at university?”

“I think he’s doing okay,” said Piet, “but it’s costing me a blerry fortune. He’s studying languages and last month I got an account from him. He needed R1000 for Latin, R800 for French, R600 for English and R2000 for Scotch.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.