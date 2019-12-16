Unsung stalwarts of the minibus taxi industry keep SA going









The truth is, Cape Town and the rest of South Africa don’t work if the minibus taxi industry does not turn the ignition key on the economy every morning, the writer says. This opinion piece refers to "Golden Arrow remains the only constant in a dysfunctional transport system":

Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) has taken the opportunity to claim the spotlight as the only reliable service available to citizens. The rest, they refer to as dysfunctional. Gabs public relations has got it very wrong, and to make bold claims about their place in the sun is not only an attempt at vilifying every other public transport operator, but also redirects attention away from reasons why the organisation has been able to sustain itself over the past 150 years. The truth is, Cape Town and the rest of South Africa don’t work if the minibus taxi industry doesn’t turn the ignition key on the economy every morning.

What is even more incorrect in the media statement (by Gabs PR manager, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer) is that Gabs is the “constant”. Are we really going to ignore the fact that minibus taxi services exist as a staple of any community and were born out of necessity, because bus services and rail services are not accessible to a large percentage of the Western Cape?

Had the taxi industry been accepted, recognised and subsidised as a sustainable and legitimate service to commuters, the organic growth of our service, with the follow-through of a 1996 Cabinet-approved decision to transform the industry, would have seen the economic transformation of marginalised communities, a growth spurt in transport entrepreneurs and a narrowing of the wealth gap, as South African small business became significant partners in the taxi industry chain supply.

However, no political will, and weak attention to the potential of the industry, as well as government’s history of propping up a few elite businesses like Gabs, have resulted in the taxi industry working that much harder at growing their own footprint - working harder than any other transport mode.

On the road at 4am and working late into the night, our taxi heroes service impoverished communities, and face immense danger and competition on the road to bring employees to work on time - a feat that is unachievable by the government on its own, with tits inefficient infrastructure.

These taxi operators, their drivers and rank employees work long hours and risk everything to serve their communities and put food on the table for their families. All the while, facing criticism for doing the job that no one wants to do.

The truth is that rail does not reach all the population. Bus services are propped up with government funding, to the point that if it was withdrawn, Gabs would collapse. And that’s the truth the public is not told. The government chooses to invest billions in the likes of MyCiTi to the detriment of all citizens and carries companies like Gabs at the cost of driving fare collection out of communities.

As a taxi operator, there is some satisfaction in knowing that not only am I, and others like me, creating employment, serving my community and ensuring my employees can take care of their families, but that they are well rewarded and encouraged to pursue activities that promote personal growth.

We, in turn, receive their loyalty of many years of service. Some taxi drivers who have not completed their schooling are still able to move out from a shack or backyard dwelling to a suburban home, send their children to tertiary institutions and produce graduates, business professionals and industry leaders because of a taxi business, despite being denied access to government transformation promises.

The biggest fear of the government and private business is to acknowledge that a black business, with no support, no recognition and born out of poverty, drives the fuel and automotive economy in this country. These drivers and rank staff who are called upon to serve do so because it’s an opportunity for them to participate in a society that is designed to deny access.

We’re on the brink of 2020 and we still have government officials who would rather pretend they are working on public transport transformation, instead of looking at what is working and what is in front of them.

Gabs can take all the cheap shots they want, but they are certainly not a story book success.

I hope that taxi leadership structures have recognised that they are being used to suppress their own industry, and that they will disengage from practices that undermine our objectives of independence and commercial ambition. It’s time that we take back what we’ve built as an industry, and stop giving away our business and short-changing our communities.

When you have assets you own, employees who work as hard as they do and communities that support you, then we must recognise that we have a viable business and stop undermining our ability to grow beyond a taxi association.

You don’t need permission to call yourself a formal business and you don’t need permission to build your own supply chain. The benefits of supporting your own business for the benefit of your own employees and your own community far outweigh the prospect of waiting for political will to turn in your favour. I have news for you: it’s not going to happen.

Now is the time to prove Gabs and naysayers wrong, and once and for all grab the opportunity to unify an industry with a common goal to achieve commercial independence.

We can no longer fail ourselves as business men and women and allow the likes of Gabs to dictate our place in a public transport economy that we built.

* Basil Nagel is the director at Taxinomics Group. He writes in his personal capacity.

