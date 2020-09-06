‘Untrue that Western Cape has no housing plans’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

by Bianca Capazorio The Tafelberg report on page 1 of the Cape Argus, “DA comes under fire for ‘protecting white privilege’ in Western Cape“ refers: The Western Cape Government was not approached for comment on the allegations contained therein. It is patently untrue that the Western Cape has no plans to move people closer to the city. The Western Cape Government is committed to addressing the legacy of spatial apartheid and creating dignified, connected spaces for the people of the Western Cape.

Human Settlements Minister Tertuis Simmer has made an integrated approach to human settlements one of his key drivers for his term in office.

The Western Cape also has several well-located housing opportunities, at various stages of progress, in its pipeline.

These include:

The Conradie development in Pinelands, which is close to the CBD which is currently under construction and will include subsidised and affordable housing units.

Pine Road in Woodstock, where the intention was to go on site later this month, but this has been delayed due to Covid-19 and the contractors will now be on site in January 2021.

The Helen Bowden site near the V&A Waterfront has been rezoned for development however, development here has been stalled by the continued occupation of the site, which was initially encouraged by Reclaim the City.

The Western Cape Government has transferred the Woodstock hospital site to the City of Cape Town for development and use for social housing. This site has also been delayed by occupations.

The Belhar CBD development is a mixed-use high density residential development built around nearby education facilities – the University of the Western Cape, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Northlink College and the Oasis School. This development will yield student housing, FLISP and social housing units as well as units for military veterans.

Additionally:

We also continue to lobby the national government for the release of six well located parcels of land (Ysterplaat, Denel, Wingfield, Upper Darling Street, Youngsfield and Culemborg).

We continue to deliver homes

The Forest Village Catalytic project is a mixed-use development consisting of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as Military Veterans, Breaking New Ground (BNG) and Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) units. In August alone, 132 beneficiaries have moved into their homes. Since the end of May, 451 beneficiaries have moved into homes in this development, with 90 more scheduled to move in September.

The Department of Transport and Public Works in the province continues to contribute to land restitution through the settlement of proven restitution claims. The province has returned land and property to finalise more than 60 percent of land restitution claims on provincial government land with a further five claims currently being finalised.

* Bianca Capazorio, Spokesperson for Premier Alan Winde.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.