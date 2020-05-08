Up the creek without a paddle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pressing buttons may be a jolly way for young people to communicate, but we old toppies need human contact. This is not easy now that human contact has been declared illegal, thanks to the coronavirus restrictions. Last week I suffered a total dongle failure (I heard you snigger, you dirty-minded reader you). No matter what I tried to do on my computer, I received a terse message saying “wi-fi SIM locked”. Nothing I could do would unlock the stubborn SIM card. I tapped in every pass-code and PIN number I had ever used. Each one was firmly rejected. The computer asked for PIN numbers and PUK numbers and passwords and goodness knows what else and the more numbers I remembered the more the machine rejected them. I panicked when it told me “three attempts remaining”, and I furtively switched it off. Apparently I was no longer connected to the internet. That’s the modern equivalent of being up the creek without a paddle. My only contact with the outside world was by Telkom’s landline phone. Fortunately, that doesn't require PINs or PUKs or passwords, so I tried calling my cellphone network provider for help.

The helpline was closed, but there was an answering machine on duty. It advised me to dial “star 125 hash” and when I did that it asked for more numbers, complete with several stars and a host of new hashes.

By now my head was aching and I put down the phone and poured a stiff lemonade to steady my nerves.

I gave up on the internet, donned my mask and headed for the bank to pay an account. A sweet young lady teller advised me not to pay by EFT, as that was rather an expensive way of doing business.

“Rather use your computer app and pay it that way,” she advised. I explained that my computer was dead. No internet connection. Expired. Gevrek. Late.

She looked at me sympathetically and probably realised I was about to have a heart attack. Then she did a heroic thing. She obtained permission to leave the bank, led me outside to draw the required amount from the ATM and walked me all the way to the other bank (which was closed for business).

After queueing for about 20 metres we reached the new ATM and she showed me how to press the appropriate buttons and stuff my handful of notes into a drawer which had miraculously appeared.

We then parted company with me tearfully thanking her and saying I would like to give her an appreciative hug if it were not illegal.

Life is so much better when you deal with a human, rather than a machine.

Last Laugh

The golfer was hacking his way down the course, hooking and slicing every shot and scattering divots in all directions.

Eventually he swore and muttered: “You know, I’d move heaven and earth to improve my game.”

His caddy commented: “You’d better start working on Heaven, sir. You’ve moved most of Earth already."

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.