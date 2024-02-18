I find it interesting that many citizens do not know which political party to vote for in the forthcoming elections. Yet there are more than 300 parties in this country. Voters should be spoilt for choice. The opposite is true. The other day I went to the local Checkers in Kagiso. While in the queue to pay for my items, the teller was holding an interesting political discussion with some customers. They were also complaining about load shedding and poor service delivery. When I was next to pay, the teller told the other customer she’s going to vote for the DA. I politely asked why.

“Because I am tired of the corrupt and inept ANC,” she responded. I assured her I was not trying to dissuade her but wanted to understand the reason. The same day, an old friend told me he was going to vote for the MK Party. I asked why. “Because Jacob Zuma is the only one who can deliver. That man has done a lot for this country. Pity he was suppressed by the ANC. When we vote for him this time, he will take this country forward,” he said. I pointed out to him that the MK Party has been in existence for less than six months and has no elected leadership and policies.

So I wanted to know why he is going to vote for it. He told me a whole lot of balderdash. I then remembered that he is Zulu. No offence intended: the truth is the MK Party enjoys the support of Zulus. They are actually Zuma’s diehard supporters. What I have picked up is that many voters are going to vote on the basis of emotions and sentiment. They are not looking at policies, record and party promises. I have also encountered many who do not know which political party to vote for. Probably they will decide on voting day, which is not ideal.

Maybe we need voter education. * Thabile Mange, Gauteng. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.