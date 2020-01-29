War and the circular economy we live in









Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, cuts a ribbon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the dedication of a monument honoring the veterans and victims of the siege of Leningrad in Jerusalem, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Picture: Amit Shabi/Pool Photo via AP Long ago, when I was a hot-headed student, I wanted to change the world and thought I might become a politician. I decided to study political history and rhetoric in the strange belief that politicians could make a difference. My professor looked at my test results and said: “Forget politics, lad. You don't have the deviousness for it. Try something simpler like molecular biology or astro-physical geotelemetry.” As the years pass I realised more and more clearly that he was correct. The more I read about politics the less I understand it. I was intrigued to read in the weekend newspapers that Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, was on a goodwill visit to Israel where he was having friendly talks with Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu and suggesting the two countries should strengthen ties.

Mr Netanyahu is apparently okay with this in spite of the fact that Russia is supplying rockets and other weapons to the armies of Syria, Iran and the Palestinians, who apparently want to obliterate Israel from the face of the earth.

Many of those Russian rockets are fired across the border into Israel and I only hope none of them lands on Mr Putin while he’s on his peace mission.

I receive regular newsletters from Israel on my computer and one of the interesting advertisements that accompanies them is for “rocket jewellery”.

Apparently, enterprising Israeli craftsmen gather-up pieces of the rockets that have landed in their country and fashion them into pretty jewellery, which they sell worldwide.

Some of the pieces are pendants in the shape of stars of David, and some have attractive polished stones set in the metal. Some consist of twisted fragments which tell a horrific story of war.

I am sure they make popular souvenirs for tourists to Israel.

It’s always a bonus if the item you buy as a memento of your holiday has a story, and what better story could you buy than: “This is made from a genuine fragment of a rocket that was fired into Israel from one of her Arab enemies.”

I think it would be a friendly gesture if Mr Putin were to buy one of these souvenirs to take home to Mrs Putin.

It would also be a symbolic completion of a circle.

Russia makes a rocket and sells it to Syria; Syria fires it at Israel; Israel turns it into a pretty pendant and and sells it back to Russia.

I suppose plenty of people earn money from that rocket along the way.

That’s politics. Apparently money makes it all okay.

Last Laugh

A traveller stopped at a little Karoo town and booked into the local hotel. Before dinner he went for a walk through the town and then went into the bar for a pre-dinner drink.

“You have a pretty church here,” he told the barman, “but I noticed that the two clocks on the church tower tell different times.”

“Well, of course they do,” said the barman. If they both told the same time there would be no point in having two of them."

