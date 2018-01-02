As far as Cape Town’s water supply is concerned, I can’t help feeling we are missing a trick here.

All our energy seems to be concentrated in sucking water out of the earth, or purifying it out of the sea, but from where I live, it looks as though we could consider squeezing it out of the clouds as well.

From my front stoep I look across False Bay when the south-east wind blows (and that’s more or less all the time) and I see huge fluffy clouds being formed on the mountain slopes over Kalk Bay, St James and Muizenberg.

As the wind hits the steep mountainside, the moisture-laden air rises and cools, condensing into clouds.

We are not talking small stuff here. Those “diabatic” (look it up) clouds contain millions of tons of water. And it is free. So far not even the Gupta brothers have managed to capture it. We should grab it before they do. All that moisture condenses on any cool surfaces. If you look at a wire fence on a misty morning you will see droplets of water like beads all along the wire. Surely it would not require billions of rand to provide a few mist-catching fences up there where the clouds are forming.

If the wires were correctly positioned, maybe the droplets would slide down and into collection points. I believe this is a project worth university engineering faculties investigating.

Down at the foot of the Muizenberg mountain there are several places where clear water runs continuously from natural springs, even now when there has been no rain for months. Could this be water that has come from those passing clouds and condensed on the cool mountain rocks?

On the prowl

I recently bought a pack of underpants from a local store. They come in assorted colours and you don’t have a great choice. The pack I selected contained blue, green, grey and camouflage underpants. I have spent long sleepless hours trying to imagine a scenario where camouflage underpants would be appropriate.

Why would I ever need to sneak up unseen on any person or animal while in my underpants? Maybe if I were an outdoor type with a bronzed tanned body I might prowl the fynbos in my Jockeys, but I’m afraid my pathetic lily-white legs would be a dead giveaway.

Last Laugh

A woman looked out of her lounge window and saw the electrician’s van pulling up outside. She rushed out and confronted the man as he was getting out of the vehicle.

“Why are you only coming today?” she yelled. “You promised you’d be here yesterday to fix my broken doorbell.”

“Yes, madam. I did come yesterday and rang the bell three times, but when there was no answer I assumed there was nobody at home.”

