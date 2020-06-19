We can use the past to build a better future

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

One of the treasured memories from my childhood (or maybe I should say one of the remembered treasures) was a beautifully illustrated, leather-bound copy of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayam, a collection of thought-provoking quatrains by the ancient Persian philosopher, translated into English by Edward Fitzgerald. This might seem an odd memory for an eight-year-old boy to treasure, but by the time I went to boarding school I could recite almost the entire book by heart. I remember most of it. One of the often quoted quatrains is: The moving finger writes, and having writ moves on, Nor all thy piety or wit Can move it back to cancel half a line, Nor all thy tears wash out a word of it. In plain language, you can’t change anything that has happened. Human history is peppered with horrible, often shameful, episodes: genocide, war, slavery, gender-based violence, racism, plagues. we’ve suffered them all. They have happened. We cannot “unhappen” them. We can tear down statues and chant slogans, but the records cannot be erased.

A million books and stories and poems keep the memory of these shameful times alive. Toppling statues and throwing them into the sea is a pointless exercise. The people commemorated by those statues did exist. They are on record in a million history books. Maybe by having a statue erected to their memory we have something to focus our disapproval on.

Burning a photograph of somebody you hate doesn’t destroy that person. It doesn’t even destroy the memory of that person. All it does is destroy a piece of paper.

Rather than rampaging against racists and slave owners, let’s be constructive and take a calm look at the records and why we are angry.

We cannot change the past, all thy tears cannot wash away one word of it.

The past has happened. But we can use the hateful experiences of the past (and the present) as a foundation on which to build a less hateful future. That’s up to each one of us.

Last Laugh

PADDY appeared in court one Monday morning charged with assault. According to the charge sheet, he had caused “grievous bodily harm” to one Michael O’Hooligan.

“It was just a friendly fight, your honour,” said Paddy. "I didn’t hit him hard at all. More of a gentle tap on the chin.”

“Would you demonstrate how hard you hit Mr O’Hooligan,” said the judge. “Maybe you could show us by giving the constable on duty a similar tap on the chin.”

Paddy hauled back and gave the policeman a mighty blow on the chin, which sent him staggering right across the courtroom.

“It was only about half as hard as that, you honour,” he said to the judge.

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.