‘We can’t be short-sighted about this Covid-19 crisis’

My medical superiors and medical school colleagues are, at best, unlikely to agree with me and at worst, I am in for a barrage of hate mail. Let me start with acknowledging that Covid-19 is a deadly disease. In South Africa, by current estimates it will likely be responsible for 60 000 deaths (over the same period that TB will kill 70 000 people in the country). Africa, South Africa included, has a proportionately higher number of young people, with a reduced risk of dying from Covid-19. We may posit that our population suffers from widespread immuno-compromise due to HIV, which grips our health-care sector. Little data proves that this may result in higher Covid-19-related deaths. It may in fact, owing to our antiretroviral use, be a relative protective measure. Nonetheless, until we have sufficient data this point remains moot. The prompt application of lockdown showed deep foresight on the part of our leaders. It delayed hospitals from being inundated with Covid-19 cases and provided crucial time for the health-care system to prepare for the ensuing cannonade which it may face. It was necessary.

Economically, a R500 billion stimulus package was swiftly announced, with progressive spending aimed at getting money back into the hands of the most vulnerable; a bolstering of unemployment insurance funds; with an additional R350 to social grants which will go a short way to put food on the table for some South Africans.

This is a case of foregoing livelihoods to save lives, we were told.

The reality is less dichotomous.

Most businesses survive on a month-to-month basis. Even large corporates have little more than one to two months’ worth of liquidity to sustain themselves.

The effects of the staged easing of lockdown has already left blood in the streets.

With shutters falling, many business owners - large and small - will never again hear the ka-ching of a till closing on the back of a sale; many workers will never again feel the grime of a day’s hard-earned wages stroke their palms.

South Africa, an already tragically unequal society, will see thousands of workers destitute. We do not have the beachhead of the US Fed or ECB to print seemingly endless piles of cash to pump back into a failing economy. Remember, a job in South Africa often feeds not only a nuclear family in the city, but gogo and mkhulu, aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces back home in the villages.

This is not simply a dichotomy between lives and livelihoods. For every percent rise in unemployment in the US, up to 40000 people die.

Even Sweden, with social nets par excellence, correlates rising unemployment with increased mortality. The resulting economic tumult will cause deaths in South Africa, perhaps of a magnitude equal to or greater than from the virus itself.

No reasonable person can advocate for irresponsible action. Cinemas, bars, sporting events etc should be shuttered until we have greater clarity. Unnecessary Sea Point jogs should be restricted but construction, retail and takeaway foods should be reopened (with the necessary precautions).

Aqeel Wadee

As final-year Wits medical students like myself are preparing for a return to hospitals, I am reminded of the harrowing scenes from Bergamo, Italy. The prospect of the weight of Covid-19 patients on an already precariously balanced health-care system frightens all of us. Equally, the words of renowned professors Abdool Karim and Shabir Madhi ring frighteningly true. South Africa will not escape the full weight of the coronavirus crisis.

We must not, however, discount the agony of the millions of South Africans whose lives will be at risk from the resulting poverty, social unrest and depression.

We must not look at this crisis myopically. We must balance lives, with lives, and take careful heed of the maths, adjusting as we go. We need to (safely) return to work.

* Aqeel Wadee is a final-year medical student at Wits University.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

