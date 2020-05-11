We can't just wait for the coronavirus to pass

Many people are speculating about what will happen to education in various parts of the world due to Covid-19. As the academic year comes to an end in many countries, there is much speculation as to how pupils will progress to the next year. Here in South Africa, well-known academic on education Professor Jonathan Jansen has been promoting the idea that we cannot be sure when we will eradicate the virus and that we should scrap the 2020 academic year. Jansen suggests that learners already provisionally accepted at universities should be accepted by the universities based on their Grade 11 results. He further suggests that early next year, before universities begin, lecturers and matric teachers run a course to get learners ready for university. He also suggests that should matrics return to school this year, new matric examinations be set to work, which will be covered in a shortened curriculum.

He further contends that since schools will not have enough space to accommodate the Grade 1s entering next year, learners should all be promoted to the next year.

One has to admit that Jansen has predicted many scenarios in education over the years, many of which have proven correct.

He predicted that Outcomes Based Education (OBE) would fail. Countless students since 1998 were dumbed down by OBE. Jansen was correct, and universities are now sitting with many students who are not equipped for university.

He forecast that the schools of the poor would struggle when thousands of teachers were retrenched through rationalisation at the behest of international funding agencies.

Jansen has for decades criticised the Education Department for not building more schools.

He has repeatedly warned that for every two primary schools in South Africa, there is only one high school. When other educationalists kept quiet, he was prepared to go public and voice his opinions.

At this crucial stage in the life of South Africa, we need a thousand more Jonathan Jansens.

I want to add my penny to the discussion about what needs to be done with this academic year. Many people will say that 1976, 1980 and 1985 to 1994 cannot be compared with the situation today where lives are being threatened by an unseen enemy.

I beg to differ. Lives were being threatened during those years, and many people died for their principles. Quite rightly, we have to be aware of the seriousness of the virus and be open to all advice from the science fraternity as well as the thinkers in our society. I would hate to put our lives uncritically in the hands of scientists only.

SA is in lockdown, and we have been declared Stage 4 lockdown from May 1. This is intended to prevent the virus from spreading. The majority of people in South Africa are poor and without work. There is no money to support their families. It is good for people to stay at home if one has food on the table and there is a steady income.

If the government is unable to feed the poor, the poor are definitely going to look for work to earn a living. A week ago, a group of doctors called for the lifting of the lockdown.

One, Dr Ebrahim Kader, a brilliant neuro-radiologist, (I had the privilege of having him as a pupil at the school where I was principal) has been calling for the lifting of the lockdown (with 200 doctors signing an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa) citing very good reasons, one being that people with other illnesses are being neglected.

I cannot agree with the sentiment being expressed by some people that teachers, parents and pupils must sit back and wait for the virus to pass. It will be counter-productive for teachers, parents and students to do nothing for the next eight months. This will lead to boredom, and heaven knows what.

The lockdown cannot be the only way to combat the virus.

I agree that people with the virus should be quarantined at home or in a medical facility. But I do not think we can be in a lockdown forever. Good teaching involves interaction between teachers, students and parents.

Teaching will have to take place inside or outside (or both) the classroom. Yes, in schools of the poor, most definitely.

Education for liberation was the call from progressive teachers in the past. I believe it is the same call today.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

