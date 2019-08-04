"The unemployment crisis is not a reflection of what is happening elsewhere, not even in Africa. Our unemployment rate is the third worst in Africa," writes Gerhard Papenfus. Picture: EPA

Statistics SA announced recently that the official unemployment rate is now 29% - up by 1.4% in one quarter. The expanded (unofficial) unemployment rate is now 38.5%.

Although this is shocking, it is not unexpected. We continue doing all the wrong things; how can we expect any other result? Doing the same thing but expecting a different result is Einstein’s definition of insanity.

The unemployment crisis is not a reflection of what is happening elsewhere, not even in Africa.

Our unemployment rate is the third worst in Africa.

Our growth expectation is below 1%, while the rest of Africa is booming - Botswana (4.5%), Cameroon (3.9%), Ethiopia (6.8%), Kenya (6.3%), Lesotho (1.5%), Madagascar (5.2%), Mozambique (3.3%), Rwanda (8.7%), Tanzania (5.2%) and Zambia (3.8%) - to mention a few.

What do we expect, though?

It is not exaggerating to suggest that, although a lot has been said, nothing is done to create a more conducive environment for business.

In modern countries, over 95% of businesses are SMEs, employing 60% to 70% of the working population.

While SMEs make up 98.5% of South African business, they only employ 28% of the formal workforce.

On July 29, Engineering News reported that foreigners were ditching South African assets at the fastest pace on record as concern mounts that the government will lose its last investment-grade rating.

On July 30, Claire Bisseker wrote in Business Day that Eskom was cannibalising the country’s future.

The perceived righteous portion of our political leadership avoid making the hard political decisions - making the popular instead of the right decisions - waiting for a more conducive political climate.

To the president and those supporting him, my suggestion is: act now; the situation will not improve.

“Behold, now is the time of favour, now is the time for salvation” - 2 Cor 6:2. Although this was written for and within a different context, the same principle applies.

Those who have made it their aim to harm South Africa cannot be tolerated any longer, not for one single day.

The hard decisions which can turn South Africa around, undoing the extensive damage done over the last decade, must now be taken or the opportunity will forever be lost.

Those standing in the way of rescuing South Africa can no longer be entertained.

* Gerhard Papenfus is chief executive of the National Employers’ Association of South Africa. He writes this in his personal capacity.

