We don't need to rule by disruption if we wake up









Our problem isn't load shedding or planes that do not fly or factories that do not expand to absorb the increasing number of job-seekers. Our dilemma lies in ambivalence. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Lies about race, gender and language have become truths through reification. A language should never become a symbol of power or advantage. One man suggested that he didn't see apartheid as an abomination. He may be as right as he may be wrong. The same applies to dietary, religious or gender preferences. I never thought of myself as a coloured, and for a while I set out to prove that I was as worthy as... and there lies the trap. Why should such gestures be expected or even accepted? We should not straddle. If democracy means freedom before the law, then we should be content to live cheek-by-jowl with everybody. Somehow we were mesmerised into accepting white as being the putative exemplar for good. Anything less than white was potentially evil. I studied under the magisterial Prof Annie Gagiano at Stellenbosch University in 1995. The first thing I learnt was to unlearn everything I had been taught.

The strategies for doing this included deconstruction, unpacking, unbundling, redefining. I learnt that there was a lot that was wrong, but there was also a lot that could be salvaged in diversity.

Afrikaner women were also victims of apartheid. They had no choice in committing their 18-year-old male off-spring to fighting a border war against a nameless and seldom-seen enemy. And all in the name of a mindless, narrow, Calvinist bigotry called racism. Yet at every election, these ladies voted-in those thugs who turned their sons into cannon-fodder.

My exemplar illustrates clearly that there are choices to be made. Our problem isn't load shedding or planes that do not fly or factories that do not expand to absorb the increasing number of job-seekers. Our dilemma lies in ambivalence. We want to chew the raisin from both sides. We politicise everything and lose the basics.

Load shedding is not political. It’s about poor maintenance. We accept that ex-model C schools are superior structures compared with the Mickey Mouse confection that is now sprouting up all over the townships. Both these examples point to the fact that inferior service delivery is at the root of our troubles.

Flooding the township schools with calculators doesn't produce mathematicians overnight. It just promotes manual dexterity.

Three teachers were recognised for excellent service delivery. What about the other thousands who labour valiantly from one miserable day to the next?

The colonial encounter can also be called the colonial contagion. Its meaning depends on you. How much do you trust the buckling ANC? Or the generous whites who admit that things are pear-shaped. Who is going to blame, or name or shame?

We need national cohesion that requires the ANC to call in help. The whole country is a think-tank. We don't have to rule by disruption. Wake up.

