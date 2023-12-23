We need a change in the behaviour of road users

I recently embarked on a journey from Cape Town to Beaufort West, and as I pen this letter on a beautiful, sunny morning here in Oudtshoorn, my thoughts are consumed by the need to transform driver behaviour on our roads. Having actively participated in traffic operations in Drakenstein, Worcester, Laingsburg and Beaufort West over the last three days, I witnessed the dedicated efforts of our hard-working provincial traffic officers in enforcing road safety.

While engaging with motorists at the various roadblocks, I emphasised the importance of taking breaks, wearing seatbelts, not taking dangerous risks while driving, and enjoying the festive season responsibly. I sincerely appreciate the many drivers displaying patience, good humour and extra care to prevent crashes, which can be devastating for everyone involved. Two incidents, however, stood out, reflecting our persistent challenge in changing road user behaviour. One involved a family with unrestrained children, and the other featured a young couple placing their crying toddler in the front seat of their vehicle. Despite interventions by our officers, it became evident that some individuals are resistant to modifying their actions, putting their children at risk.

Thankfully, they were forced to change their behaviour after a hard talking to by the officers. I cannot but think that if a crash had happened before our stop, the lives of these little angels could have changed forever (assuming they survived). It gives me chills just to think about it. Reckless and irresponsible behaviour by their parents could have cost their lives. These encounters highlight a critical issue: despite numerous road safety operations and 24/7 efforts, many road users remain reluctant to alter their behaviour. As South Africans, we must collectively prioritise adherence to the rule of law and responsible conduct on the roads, especially during the busy festive season. My message to drivers is to make the effort with these four simple but critical safety measures so that all arrive safely at their destinations:

DO NOT SPEED: Speeding poses a significant threat to road safety. Slow down and ensure a safe journey for everyone. BUCKLE UP: Wearing seatbelts is not just a legal requirement; it’s a crucial step in safeguarding lives. Ensure that all occupants are properly restrained. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE: Enjoy the festivities responsibly. Never drink and drive, as it endangers not only your life but the lives of others.

STOP WHEN TIRED, OR EVERY 200KM: Fatigue impairs judgement and reaction time. Stop and rest when needed to stay alert and focused on the road. Let us unite in our commitment to reducing road fatalities. The safety of our communities depends on the collective responsibility of every road user. As we enter this festive season with countless families on the move, in addition to high volumes of freight trucks, let us remember that our actions directly impact the wellbeing of others. The incidents I mentioned above underscore the urgency of our plea; the precious lives of those innocent children and countless others depend on our shared dedication to safer roads.

* Ricardo Mackenzie, Western Cape Mobility MEC.