We need to make it happen for ourselves









Clearly, the country - and that’s all of us - is doing something wrong. We have lost jobs every single quarter for the last 10 years. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/Africans News Agency Humpty Dumpty took the book and looked at it carefully. “That seems to be done right,” he began. “You’re holding it upside down!” Alice interrupted. We as a nation are experts at writing plans, doing memoranda, holding conferences, attending symposiums and having seminars. Unfortunately, when it comes to actually changing the structure of what we’ve always being doing, we are not so good. Clearly, the country - and that’s all of us - is doing something wrong. We have lost jobs every single quarter for the last 10 years. We read in all the Independent Media that Massmart intends to shed 1 500 jobs and that at the end of last year, holding companies, banks, sugar companies, training companies and even multimedia retrenched thousands of staff. We also know that our parastatals are over-staffed and that government ought to shrink the numbers as soon as possible.

Over and above this, SAA is in business rescue and it looks like they are going to have to do a mass retrenchment programme soon. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like 2020’s going to be a year of adequate job creation.

For the past few years, our presidents have had job summits and the trade union movements have held annual job symposiums. Even schemes aided and financially supported by the Department of Employment and Labour have not shown us any substantial gain.

Clearly it cannot be business as usual and all of us are affected in some way or other. Every family is. The economists tell us quite clearly that big business across the world is shrinking and we in South Africa are, unfortunately, the worst off. If that is the case, then we need to look at small business and micro business. Individuals in South Africa are resourceful and we need to encourage every single individual to become proactive in trying to earn a living.

When on holiday in Bali, I was surprised and delighted to see that there are thousands of small entrepreneurs plying their trade every few metres. From food to trinkets, everything was available from that one individual. The prices were competitive and the individuals were friendly, helpful and enterprising.

The above being said, it should not stand in the way of any individual who has a skill or a specific ability to produce or service something which in turn could be used to start earning a living. We have noticed community gardens being developed whereby individuals get together on a small piece of land to grow vegetables and salads.

These operations are not only feeding families, but some are becoming reasonably effective small businesses. Individuals are bottling their own honey and others are making fruit juices.

I was able to source an independent tour guide for visitors of mine at my local family grocer, which has put up a notice board offering services from individuals.

I see house sitting services offered, as well as gardening, domestic work, etc. Our people are starting to become more innovative and are thinking laterally.

I have managed to find a motorbike enthusiast who set up his own workshop and will lovingly look after my motorbike like he does his own. Once again, the cost is a fraction of what I would pay at the dealership.

I am also noticing that people are willing to volunteer to do small jobs at no or even a minute payment just in order to ensure that they gain the skill and a foothold.

Some of our younger generation have joined welfare institutions in order to build up their CV, meet influential people and to help others.

This act of charity will reap its rewards, and will certainly stand the individual in good stead and enable them to find a decent job in due course.

All these activities get the person busy, active and enable them to build up their own portfolio and self-esteem.

I have always found that, being involved in various outreach projects, I have met not only interesting people. but people who have always helped me out when I have needed a helping hand.

I went back to read a useful book by Clem Sunter and Ilbury, The Mind of a Fox. This book was first published in 2001 and I went to the launch. I went to meet Clem Sunter, who shook my hand and said: “Be a fox.”

The reality is that all of us in South Africa need to consider ourselves as foxes; we need to make the world work for us instead of us expecting a handout from others. Sunter quoted from a much older book which was first published in 1973, Small is Beautiful, a Study of Economics as if People Mattered.

We must all have that sensitivity to our fellow man, and if you can help someone gain a skill, you will be instrumental in them getting a job as a next step.

As we move into the era of computerisation, mechanisation and globalisation, the individual becomes more important and your skills become central to your ability to produce.

\We can’t rely on getting a job from the age of 18 to 65 from nine to five each day. We need to make it happen for ourselves and uniquely in South Africa, we have that ability to do so.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.