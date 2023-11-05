We should expand our pharmaceutical industry

In the realm of global health and humanitarian efforts, few programmes have had as profound an impact as the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, known as Pepfar. For two decades, Pepfar has been a beacon of hope for millions of people living with HIV/Aids, particularly in Africa, offering lifesaving treatment and support.

However, the recent failure of the US Congress to authorise the renewal of Pepfar has cast a shadow of uncertainty over its future. This predicament underscores the critical need for South Africa, and indeed the entire African continent, to prioritise the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It’s a defining moment that necessitates a bold, decisive response.

Pepfar’s impact is undeniable, with estimates suggesting that it has saved the lives of 25 million people since its inception two decades ago. It has been instrumental in driving down new HIV infections by nearly 60% compared to the Aids-related deaths have dropped by almost 70% since their highest point in 2004, a testament to the programme’s effectiveness. Pepfar’s immense contribution to these remarkable achievements cannot be overstated. It has been a cornerstone in the global effort to combat the HIV/Aids epidemic, particularly in Africa. However, the recent failure of the US Congress to reauthorise Pepfar leaves a profound funding challenge. Pepfar’s future hangs in the balance, and African nations that have come to rely on its support face an uncertain road ahead.

South Africa, in particular, has been a significant beneficiary of Pepfar’s funding. The programme has been a lifeline for millions of South Africans living with HIV, offering critical support for testing, treatment, and care. But with the programme’s future in jeopardy, South Africa finds itself at a crossroads, confronting a stark reality: it must take control of its health-care sector and prioritise the expansion of its pharmaceutical manufacturing industry without delay. * Michael Mynhardt, Business Strategist for Manufacturing & Investment in Africa.

