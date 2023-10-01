We still have a crisis of education in South Africa

Whenever one reads about natural disasters and disasters caused by human bad planning and wars, one is amazed by the efforts of people affected to cope with the education of young people. Imagine if the same effort was put into education during times of calm weather and political peace.

Floods, fires, droughts and wars have hit the world recently. What catches my attention is how people involved in education roll up their sleeves and try very hard to restart schooling when faced with children getting back to school. Now, if this happens in countries facing natural disasters and political conflict, why can those of us living in societies at peace with themselves not sustain their education and improve on their education systems? In South Africa, we applaud the educational authorities since 1994, which made education for students free and compulsory up to the age of 15.

Not many countries in the world have managed to do so. We are still fighting for free and compulsory education from Grade 10 to 12 and at least at the level of first degree or diploma at tertiary level. Teachers, parents and students must see that we make use of the opportunities secured since 1994. As teachers, it is our duty to ensure we give our children the best education we can.

One can drive through areas and see how various neighbouring schools can be. One school is neat and well-maintained while the neighbouring school is in a dilapidated state. I agree that school communities must continue to fight for better physical resources for their schools, but must also maintain their present facilities. I salute the school communities that look after their schools. We do have an educational crisis in South Africa. Parents have to pay for their children’s education in South Africa post-Grade 7. We do not have enough high schools to cope with students going to Grade 10. Thus, the high dropout rate.

The education department must seriously address this issue. Teachers and communities must insist that more high schools be built to secure the future of South Africa. Again, I applaud the efforts of our school communities to improve education. * Brian Isaacs.