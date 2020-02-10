We're captured by our phones









Without any doubt, the mobile phone has done more to change our daily lives than any other invention in the past century. File picture: Reuters Without any doubt, the mobile phone has done more to change our daily lives than any other invention in the past century. South Africans become quite emotional at the mention of “state capture”, but we seem to accept the far greater capture - global capture by cellphone - without much emotion. The modern reality is that we wear our mobile phones in much the same way as criminals wear handcuffs. We cannot escape them and if we do bravely manage to shed them for a while we are accused of all sorts of antisocial behaviour. “I tried three times to call you but you didn’t answer! Where were you?” (Surely wherever I was is none of your business.) Before we locked ourselves into our electronic shackles we were free to come and go as we liked and speak - or not speak - to whoever we chose. Telephones sat on desks or were fixed to the wall. When we were not close to them we didn’t hear them and didn’t feel guilty. If a friend said: “I tried to phone you yesterday,” it was perfectly acceptable to say: “I was in the garden, so I didn’t hear the phone ring.”

Now we assume everybody carries a phone around wherever they go - on the train, in the office, in a restaurant or seated on the toilet - we are expected to answer immediately. I have often seen serious business meetings interrupted by a chirping phone.

The phone’s owner scrambles for the device, signalling apologetically to the others in the group, and whispers: “Can’t talk now. In a meeting. Call you back later,” by which time everyone else has lost the thread of the debate.

We tell ourselves it’s important to be in contact at all times in case there’s an emergency. The reality is that we have very few real emergencies in our lives. Most of our communications are frivolous.

“Saw Bob in Pick * Pay. He sends his regards.” Or “what was the movie you liked last week?”

I know concepts like togetherness and Ubuntu are noble ideas, but we do need to stand alone sometimes. Maybe we should all grant ourselves a few hours of phone-freedom every day. When we visit friends let’s leave that phone in the glove box of the car.

When we attend a meeting let’s make a point of switching off the phone even before we take our seat. And here’s a real test of a strong will: when you’re chatting to a friend and your phone rings, simply ignore it. No apologies, no explanation. Just leave it buzzing in your pocket. There’s no law that says you have to answer every time that little device squeaks. It’s just a machine, you know.

Last Laugh

The shopkeeper shook his customer’s hand and said: “Mr Jones, I wish I had 20 customers like you.”

“I’m surprised to hear that. I usually pay my bills late and always query every item on the till slip. Why would you want 20 customers like me?”

“Because I have 100 customers like you.”

"Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs.

