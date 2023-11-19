Western Cape Independence is dangerous

The efforts and talk by some quarters that an independence referendum for the Western Cape should be held must not simply be dismissed but vigorously confronted and opposed because it is very dangerous. For one, if this succeeds – and God forbid the referendum produces a positive result – we are all in trouble. This is because it is no secret that there are proto-nationalists who are currently underground and are just waiting for a chance to dismember this country on an ethnic/racial basis.

Just imagine what will happen if these forces surface on the back of the success of this referendum and start demanding “independence” for themselves all over the country? Chaos would be the result. Indeed, South Africans should not be naïve. This issue goes beyond the country as there are such elements in our neighbouring countries who want a piece of this country, which they lay claim to due to historical reasons. So if this referendum succeeds this subcontinent will implode, because clearly other South Africans are going to resist such moves. And it is very irresponsible for the DA as the country’s second-largest party to be toying with this idea. Almost invariably, every person I have discussed this matter with, has raised their ire that this is nothing but a move by people to try and wriggle out of South Africa to the detriment of others.

It is understandable that there are many who are dissatisfied with the ANC government – and they are not confined to the Western Cape – but to think that to resolve the issue is to follow a narrow separatist solution, is not only downright foolish but will backfire. * UNISA Political Sciences COD, Dr Thabisi Hoeane. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.