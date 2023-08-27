What is Palestine and who are Palestinians?

Turkey was Germany’s ally in World War I. When they lost the war, they lost the Ottoman Empire. This led to The San Remo Accords and the various Middle East mandates, set up to manage the region until the states could function independently.

The question is, what is Palestine and who are the Palestinians? They are a recent Russian/ Egyptian innovation that were non-existent in 1947, when Arabs launched the Nakba against the Jews.

In 1952, Gamel Abdel Nasser overthrew King Faruq, to become president of Egypt. The US and the UK were funding the New Aswan Dam project, but pulled out in 1956 when Nasser nationalised the Suez Canal.

The Soviet Union stepped in. To diminish American influence, the KGB created the Palestine Liberation Organisation in 1964. They simply called Israel “Palestine” and all the Arabs living there “Palestinians”. The West Bank and Gaza were not considered part of Palestine as they were under Arab occupation.