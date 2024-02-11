For millennia, millennia, we witnessed the increased stupidity in social, political, religious and economic leadership. Stupidity, in a nutshell, is the lack of reason and logic and inability to have overall good judgement. The problem with stupid people in control creates a situation where their lack of ability causes problems for many others as it has a knock-on effect.

Stupidity is not limited to race, religion or culture. Stupidity is, oddly, common among those who claim to be religious, as religiosity often oppresses reason and logic. For example, the genocide in Palestine has attracted broad opposition, yet many people continue to support Israel. After almost 40 000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed and Gaza obliterated, many continue to talk about Israel’s right to self-defence. The cruelty and failure to have decent/good judgement begs the question: What kind of people think it is okay to mass murder women and children and then logically claim self-defence? While Hitler killed Jews across Europe, he told the world that Jews were an inherent threat to the German people and Europe. That is why millions in Europe willingly followed Hitler.

Hitler’s alleged fear of Jewish imperialism propelled him towards the Holocaust. Was Hitler, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, justified to do what he did? If the “self-defence fears” of Netanyahu that the Israeli genocide is legitimate because it is supported by the US, Britain and Europe, what makes Netanyahu different from Hitler? Is it an issue of the quantity of murder? Is it about 6 million Jews versus 40 000 dead Palestinians?

What is the difference to a murdered child whether they are starved or killed by a Nazi or Israeli Zionists? Those who supported the Nazis and those who support Israeli Zionists support the murder of women and children. They must explain how they can justify the murder of women and children. Also, who did the German Nazis worship? Who do the Zionists worship that gives them the green light to mass murder women and children? Logic and good judgement advise that the God of Abraham, Isaac and Ismail forbids the murder of the innocent under any circumstance. Thus it stands to reason the Nazi and Israeli Zionists do not have permission from the God of the Torah, Bible or Qur’an.

What supernatural entity permitted the Nazi and Israeli Zionists to sanctify murder, since the Nazi and Israeli Zionist claim a supernatural divine superiority? Perhaps this claim by German Nazi and Israeli Zionists is another excuse to assert racist arrogance, or to steal Palestinian land, oil and gas reserves? Humanity must reject this stupid and evil Israeli racist arrogance as it defies reason, logic and good judgement. It seeks to make us accomplices and bystanders in our overall oppression. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected].