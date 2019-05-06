Hundreds of people visited the Cape Town Ramadaan & Lifestyle Expo at the CTICC 2. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

“So,Ramadaan starts in a few days. Why don’t you tell us why Ramadaan is special for you?” The kids look up from their plates at the dinner table. In hindsight, perhaps discussing the Muslim holy month of fasting could have been left for after dessert. Nine-year-old Saabirah decides to go first. “It gives us the chance to appreciate what we have and remember there are lots of people in the world who don’t have food every day,” she says.

Twelve-year-old Aqeel is up next and, perhaps mindful of his sister’s altruistic sentiments, talks about reciting the Qur'an as much as possible and going to mosque for prayers. But eventually his Capetonian roots creep out. “And we get to have samoosas every day. What’s not special about that?!”

Six-year-old Yaqeen can’t wait any longer and jumps in excitedly. “In Ramadaan, school starts late and finishes early! Isn’t that cool?”

Truth is, it is cool. Qatari society is geared towards making things easier for those who are fasting, although the fringe benefits can be enjoyed by all. Like the school day, the work shifts are also shorter during Ramadaan. Qatari law states that employees cannot work longer than six hours a day and it applies whether you’re fasting or not.

Productivity tends to slow due to the effects of fasting in 35°C-plus temperatures, which make even a walk to your closest mosque a dehydrating experience, and because many Muslims opt to stay awake after taraweeh (the nightly Ramadaan prayers) until suhoor (the morning meal before the day’s fasting begins). Indeed, the fatigue is often more challenging than the lack of food and drink during the day.

The fasting day starts just after 3am and ends shortly after 6pm, so the shortened work hours provide time for rest and reflection during a month when Muslims are meant to veer away from the material trappings in society, concentrating instead on being more spiritual and finding time to help those less fortunate.

There are definitely opportunities to do so in Qatar, a good example being campaigns which allow families to sponsor Ramadaan meal boxes for worker camps. Many workers are here without their families and try to save as much money as possible to send home to support loved ones, meaning any assistance provided is greatly appreciated.

During a month when it’s easy for some of us to overindulge when breaking the fast, it’s also a chance to remember that while a full belly can provide relief from the hunger pangs, food for the soul is really what Ramadaan is about.

Ramadaan Mubarak to all.

* Ridwaan Bawa, a former newspaper executive editor and magazine editor, is writing a weekly column about the life and experiences of a proud South African living as an expat in Qatar. Follow him on Twitter @ridwaanbawa

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.