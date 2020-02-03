What schools can learn from Enock Mpianzi’s death to prevent a recurrence









The media has been full of news concerning the death of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi, the Parktown Boys’ High Grade 8 pupil in Gauteng who drowned on a camp in North West Province. The principal and some officials of the Gauteng Education Department have been suspended. The drowning is a tragic event and an incident that no school would ever want to happen. The role of the principal is a crucial one and the appointment of principals to schools is a serious matter. It is said that 80% of South African schools are dysfunctional. Parktown Boys’ High, it is reported, is a school that does not fall into the category of dysfunctional schools, yet this incident occurred. How can this have been avoided, and what needs to be put in place so that we do not see a recurrence? It must be said that in some cases all necessary steps are taken by the school and an awful incident like this still happens. There are approximately 13 million pupils at South African schools and one death at a school is one too many. How can an incident like this be avoided?

The role of the principal is crucial in ensuring the safety of our pupils at school.

The staff and parents also have a large responsibility in ensuring the safety of pupils. Teachers in my experience want to expose pupils to a wide range of extramural activities and this opens the teachers to the dangers of things happening to pupils.

One tragic incident focuses on the death of a student, but how many incidents are not reported, where teachers have gone out of their way to see to the safety of pupils?

What about the teacher who sees that all his/her pupils are safely home after a tennis match where the teacher arrives home as late at 8pm to see that pupils are safe.

Spare a thought for the teachers of Parktown Boys’ High. Admittedly, South African model C schools must transform, but I am sure that the teachers at the school are reflecting on how such an incident could be avoided in future.

This is a lesson to all schools in South Africa to be extra-careful when taking students on excursions and especially over a period of days.

We certainly would not like teachers to throw up their hands in horror and say what has happened at Parktown Boys’ has made them decide not to be involved in extramural activities, or they do not want to become teachers because of the risk factor.

The public should also spare a thought for teachers for sacrificing their time after school so that students are involved in after-school activities.

There is no other profession in the world where adults take responsibility for the safety of energetic and adventurous pupils, be they at pre-primary, primary or high schools.

The death of Enock Mpianzi must cause the country to reflect on how we can avoid such a tragic incident. The government must see there are enough teachers staffing our schools.

The management of a school must ensure that all safety precautions are taken to ensure the safety of our children. The teachers must know the parents support them and are grateful teachers are prepared under huge pressure to support their children.

The community must come forward to support schools in extramural activities. The presence of parents at these activities will also go a long way in assisting teachers carrying out their responsibilities after school.

Let us, as the South African nation, try our best to prevent tragic events at our schools.

* Brian Isaacs obtained a BSc (UWC) in 1975, a Secondary Teacher’s Diploma in 1976, BEd (UWC) in 1981, and MEd (UWC) in 1992. He is a former matriculant, teacher and principal at South Peninsula High School.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

