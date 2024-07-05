What the story of Muhammad and Samir is telling us

Last week, I flew to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines and, on my way to Türkiye, read the fascinating story of two exceptional Syrian friends. Muhammad and Samir from 1889 Damascus serve as a poignant illustration of Ottoman welfare in the 19th century, showcasing a unique bond of human solidarity and support.

Despite their challenges – Muhammad being blind and Samir being a paralysed Christian dwarf – they formed a partnership that allowed them to navigate daily life together. The Ottoman Empire was known for its millet (court of law) system, which allowed various religious communities to govern themselves under their laws while coexisting under the broader Ottoman legal framework. The friendship between Muhammad, a Muslim, and Samir, a Christian, highlights the possibility of interfaith solidarity and co-operation, even during a period when religious differences could have been a source of division.

In a time before modern welfare states, individuals often relied on personal relationships and community networks for support. The partnership between Muhammad and Samir demonstrates a grass-roots form of welfare where individuals with complementary needs and abilities could support each other. Muhammad’s blindness and Samir’s physical limitations were mitigated by their mutual assistance, exemplifying how people could adapt and thrive through co-operation. The photograph of them also underscores the difficulties faced by individuals living with physical disabilities in the 19th century.

Muhammad and Samir in 1890s, Damascus Without formal state support systems, people like Muhammad and Samir had to find ways to survive and maintain their dignity. Their story highlights the broader issue of how society treats and supports its most vulnerable members. It serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength that can be found in human relationships, particularly in overcoming adversity and finding ways to live fulfilling lives despite significant challenges. Muhammad and Samir, despite the challenges they faced in a war-torn region, demonstrate an exemplary friendship. Their bond showcases the importance of friendship and solidarity, even in the most difficult times.

Personal stories like theirs put a human face on the broader conflict, reminding us of the individual lives affected by war. Their experiences reflect the hope and perseverance needed to survive and thrive despite challenges. The three major Abrahamic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam – each have unique historical characteristics that set them apart. Judaism has a continuous history spanning thousands of years, including pivotal events like the Exodus from Egypt, the Babylonian Exile, and the various Diasporas. Christianity is centred on the life, teachings, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, believed to be the Messiah and the Son of God.

Lastly, Islam is based on the Qu’ranic teachings of Prophet Muhammad, who Muslims believe is the final prophet in a long line that includes figures from Judaism and Christianity. Religions do not divide believers from one another but believers often differentiate societies based on religion. Perhaps, as Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu said, “God is not a Christian; all of us belong to God”, which summarises the extraordinary story of Muhammad and Samir.

* Halim Gençoğlu is a historian with PhD from UCT and is a post-doctoral fellow at Wits University. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus