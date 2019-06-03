Every employer who hires a child worker must ensure the employment does not interfere with their access to adequate nutrition, adequate primary health care services and education. Picture: Paballo Thekiso/Africa News Agency (ANA)

We often see adverts starring children and regularly hear of children who help family, parents or friends with work that needs to be done. Even on our farms, children are called in to help during certain periods of the year. Unfortunately our children are abused at the workplace on many occasions. The Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCOEA) has seen fit, and quite rightly so, to ensure there are regulations governing hazardous work done by children.

First, the Occupational Health and Safety Act has regulations for the health and safety of children, and second, the Employment Conditions Commission carefully looks at the regulations from time to time in order to stay abreast of the situation.

A child means any person under the age of 18. A child worker would include a child who helped anyone carry on or conduct their business.

An employer is any person who employs a child or allows a child worker to help in carrying on or conducting their business.

It is important to understand that you may only employ a child of 15 and who is no longer subject to compulsory schooling. A specific permit and application must be made to the Department of Labour (DoL) if anyone wishes to employ any child under 15.

Every employer who hires a child worker must ensure that the employment does not interfere with their access to adequate nutrition, adequate primary health care services and education if the child is enrolled at a school or other educational institution.

Furthermore, it would be an offence to permit a child to perform work that would result in the child being away overnight from their parents or legal guardian, unless that person has received written consent from the child’s parent.

This consent must only be given if full details of the accommodation arrangements are provided, and these are approved by the parent or legal guardian. Obviously, the accommodation must be free of charge, clean, comfortable and suitable for the child, and there must be sufficient protection and nutrition for the child.

There is a prohibition on piece work and task work being given to a child. Piece work means work in terms of which remuneration of the child worker is based mainly on the quantity of work done, and task work means work in terms of which the remuneration of the child worker is based mainly on the completion of set tasks.

Obviously, the child has to earn at least above the minimum wage in that sector, and if not within the sector must earn in terms of the national minimum wage.

There is maximum, daily and weekly working time, and it would be an offence to require a child who is not enrolled in school to work more than 40 hours of work in any week. A child is not permitted to work more than eight hours a day, and if enrolled at school more than two hours a day. Likewise, night work is not allowed and a child cannot be permitted to work before 6am or after 6pm.

There is a clear prohibition on permitting any children to do hazardous work such as deep-sea fishing, the manufacture or packing of tobacco products and working with petroleum products.

There are numerous other activities outlined in the regulations on hazardous work by children. These regulations can be found on the DoL’s website or can be accessed by the BCOEA.

Unfortunately, in many countries in the world and sometimes in South Africa, we find children subjected to the most horrific type of work, such as underground mining.

If one recruits or procures or offers a child for the commission of any offence then this would be a criminal offence for everyone involved. All forms of work as listed by the International Labour Organisation as the worst forms of child labour would be prohibited.

A labour inspector who receives a complaint that any person has required or permitted a child to perform a worst form of child labour must investigate the alleged offence immediately, and must conduct the investigation thoroughly and expeditiously.

Thereafter a written report must be filed with the director-general of the DoL. The director-general must then forward a copy of the report to the relevant prosecuting authority unless the investigation establishes no evidence of any offence.

A labour inspector who has reason to believe that a child worker is employed in any work that may endanger his or her health may issue a written instruction to the employer requiring that the child be examined by a medical practitioner chosen by the child or the parent of the child or by the inspector. The costs of this examination will be borne by the employer.

The labour inspector can also report to the Department of Social Development, who will investigate in terms of the Children’s Act.

Any person who requires or permits a child worker to work for them in contravention of the regulations as set out by the DoL will be committing an offence.

Clearly, the minister may exempt work performed by a child worker who is 15 years or older from the application of the regulations, in the case of work performed in terms of a learnership or approved vocational training programme. The minister will not grant the exemption in terms of the regulation unless the minister is satisfied that the child worker will not be exposed to a significant risk of hazards that may affect the child’s health or development.

Any person who employs a child worker must display a prescribed summary of the regulations in the work place where they can be read by employees, including child workers who are at the workplace.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

