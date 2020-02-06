When two schools of thought can meet









Alex Tabisher writes: "Tension resides in the divide between Creationists and Darwinists... Take the debate on religion that sometimes rages in the Argus." File picture: REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih I am often accused of being out of touch with scientific reality. The difference between myself and scientific rationalists reduces the effective enjoyment of my humanity. It resorts between those who accept observable truths and those who need to establish truths through scientific demonstration. This tension resides in the divide between Creationists and Darwinists. There are other exemplars, for example, the unresolved debate about nature versus nurture in education/psychology, and the debate about sense and form in literature. Allow me to suggest that the two disparate modes of consciousness can achieve a unity that could relieve the tension. Take the debate on religion that sometimes rages in the Argus. On the one hand, one person says God exists; on the other, one screams: “Prove it”.

The answer lies around us. Something drives a tender plumule through reinforced cement without any help from mechanical or man-made intervention.

Scientists can go right to the instant of conception and catalogue a whole series of knowledge-areas that include all the -ologies of scientific pragmatism. But how do you explain the life force that sustains this creature? Where does the soul reside?

Or take China and the cynically-named “coronavirus”, so called because of its shape. Linguists observe the reality of wet-markets and surmise that such random trade in flesh without visible clinical control is a time-bomb. Scientists (including economists) look elsewhere, seeking the origin of the virus and methods of containment. Who is missing the truth that a population of over 1 billion people have to eat every day? And what do they eat? Anything and everything.

This is the point where the two ostensibly opposite senses of consciousness can meet.

Words such as service-driven and commodity-driven economies emerge and proliferate. Reconciliation and renewed strength can be forged when realism and action meld into coping strategies.

Look at our own townships and observe our own mini-version of wet-markets. Then look at the upper end of society that has frozen, preserved, dried, pickled, glazed or powdered versions of food sources.

Does the picture become clearer? Or have I oversimplified? Take scholastic achievement as another scenario. If you do not have fully-prepared educators in place, improved education is a pipe-dream.

Basic teacher skills, like subject mastery, clear pronunciation and enunciation, and continuity through preparation and introspection, will achieve the proper preparation of the unemployable horde turned out annually.

Don’t elevate science and maths over the many other skills. More schools are not the answer. Artisans are not lesser beings than IT gurus. Reopen teacher-training colleges.

Education should be a collaboration between government, education departments and parents. Schools are mere areas where this collaboration is achieved.

Don’t fight and lose. Unite and win. A mask or a plaster over festering sores is delusional.

Remember to wash your hands regularly. Before the water runs out.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.