"Now, reaching my seventies, I need a hearing aid in my good ear... I am looking at paying R38 000. Where, as a pensioner, do I find this money?" File picture: Reuters When my husband was retrenched after working for the same company for 28 years, we were advised to take the Discovery Keycare Plus Plan. Now, reaching my seventies, I need a hearing aid in my good ear because my other eardrum was removed when I was a child. I was deaf, but they do not pay for this, so I am looking at paying R38 000. Where, as a pensioner, do I find this money? Do I have to queue at state hospitals with the poor and homeless who do not have medical aid, which puts a burden on the state? We did have a policy payout that would cover this, but would have liked to have kept it for other emergencies. The government only pays a third. I think that is wrong, because it is our hard-earned money and belongs to us.

After all, my husband worked very hard all his life and paid taxes and contributed to the growth of the country, so why are we punished?

We pay Discovery R4498 a month, and it will increase next year. Discovery is wealthy, so why not be fair to Discovery Keycare Plus members and assist us?

I am also amazed that when we do not use up our Specialist Benefit funds for the year, the money is not carried over to the next year. So we lose out and the medical aid gets richer. It is so unfair.

* Karen Schafer, Melkbosstrand.

