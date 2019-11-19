Now, reaching my seventies, I need a hearing aid in my good ear because my other eardrum was removed when I was a child.
I was deaf, but they do not pay for this, so I am looking at paying R38 000.
Where, as a pensioner, do I find this money? Do I have to queue at state hospitals with the poor and homeless who do not have medical aid, which puts a burden on the state?
We did have a policy payout that would cover this, but would have liked to have kept it for other emergencies. The government only pays a third. I think that is wrong, because it is our hard-earned money and belongs to us.