A woman stands on a ladder. Picture: Reuters We don't hear much about triskaidekaphobia these days. Come to think of it, we don’t hear very much about any of the old superstitions. Triskaidekaphobia, as you all know, is an irrational fear of the number 13. Today being Friday the 13th, I just thought I’d mention it. I knew people who simply stayed in bed all day on Friday the 13th. I wonder how many young people know about all the old superstitions everybody followed long ago. I suspect that the modern electronic age has killed a lot of superstition. If you can’t explain it in digital terms it doesn’t exist. I know there are people who still avoid walking under ladders, but this might simply be a matter of good sense. You don’t want to risk having a dollop of paint slopped on your head. It was always considered bad luck to have a black cat cross your path. I never understood why.

I have lived with several amiable black cats over the years and they probably crossed my path quite harmlessly a thousand times.

In my family we were quite careful about spilling salt. If you spilled any salt you always took a pinch of it and threw it over your left shoulder to avoid bad luck.

We never questioned that. It was simply what you did about spilled salt. One of my friends claims it is frightfully bad luck to put shoes on a table. I’m not sure whether this applies to shoes with feet in them or empty shoes.

Then there’s the old superstition about touching wood, or knocking on wood if you follow the American style. Somebody says, “Jim fell and broke a hip. I hope it never happens to me, touch wood”.

There was some belief that it brought you good luck if you carried a rabbit’s foot with you. Obviously rabbits would have a rather different view of this. I knew several people who had a fluffy rabbit’s foot on their key chains for luck.

I never really fancied the idea of carrying animal body parts around with me, but I guess that’s being a hypocrite as I feel no guilt about wearing leather shoes. I wonder whether kids still avoid stepping on the cracks on pavements.

We used to say: “Step on a crack, you’ll break your back”, and step carefully over the cracks between paving slabs. One of the superstitions most of us seem to follow without even thinking is saying “bless you” when someone sneezes.

I was awaiting my turn in the bank the other day when one of the other clients sneezed and at least six people in the queue automatically said, “bless you”. I think that’s a rather nice tradition. We should bless each other more often.

Last Laugh

Two waiters in a restaurant were discussing their favourite customers. “I actually prefer serving poorer people,” said one.

“They don’t want anyone to know they’re poor, so they leave generous tips.”

“I agree,” said his colleague.

“I hate serving rich people. They don’t want anyone to know they’re rich, so they leave mean little tips.”

