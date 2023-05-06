The DA’s Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has forewarned that local law enforcement will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he set foot in the Western Cape. Does Winde know that South Africa is not a federal state and the Western Cape is not an independent democracy or nation?

The security cluster, national police and justice system are national structures and competencies. The Constitution of South Africa, national and provincial policies are equally binding on all provinces, including the Western Cape. A question to Winde: the DA went to war-torn Ukraine to visit the war victims there.

There are various wars playing out in Africa, Sudan, being one. Will the DA pay a similar visit to Sudan to express solidarity to the Sudanese victims? Why do politicians all over the world make false promises or issue such immature, incendiary, provocative or vile statements? Political or election speeches and politicians invited as guests to events must not cross boundaries

Their rhetoric can inspire false hope in their listeners or encourage their followers towards unacceptable behaviour. Politicians should exercise restraint and present honest, positive and nation-building speeches. It is important for citizens to be vigilant and to call out such politicians from using such unformed rhetoric.

* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg.