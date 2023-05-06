Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, May 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Why do politicians all over the world make false promises or issue such immature, incendiary, provocative or vile statements?

South Africa - Cape Town - 22 March 2023 - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde a keynote speaker at the Western Cape Water Indaba at the Century City Conference Centre .Photograph :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africa - Cape Town - 22 March 2023 - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde a keynote speaker at the Western Cape Water Indaba at the Century City Conference Centre .Photograph :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

The DA’s Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has forewarned that local law enforcement will arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he set foot in the Western Cape.

Does Winde know that South Africa is not a federal state and the Western Cape is not an independent democracy or nation?

The security cluster, national police and justice system are national structures and competencies.

The Constitution of South Africa, national and provincial policies are equally binding on all provinces, including the Western Cape.

A question to Winde: the DA went to war-torn Ukraine to visit the war victims there.

More on this

There are various wars playing out in Africa, Sudan, being one. Will the DA pay a similar visit to Sudan to express solidarity to the Sudanese victims?

Why do politicians all over the world make false promises or issue such immature, incendiary, provocative or vile statements?

Political or election speeches and politicians invited as guests to events must not cross boundaries

Their rhetoric can inspire false hope in their listeners or encourage their followers towards unacceptable behaviour.

Politicians should exercise restraint and present honest, positive and nation-building speeches.

It is important for citizens to be vigilant and to call out such politicians from using such unformed rhetoric.

Law enforcement agencies must step in as quickly as possible to prevent and suppress such speeches before this spreads and becomes problematic.

* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication)

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peace2023Provincial GovernmentWestern Cape GovernmentDACape TownSouth AfricaAlan WindeVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictNational GovernmentCrime and courts

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe