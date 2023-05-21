Why doesn’t Ambassador Brigety say a word about the arms being used to attack cities in the Donbas, Bryansk and Belgorod

US Ambassador Reuben E Brigety accused South Africa of sending weapons to Russia having provided, according to media reports, no evidence to support his allegations except that he would “bet his life on the accuracy of the assertion”. Appointing guilty parties at their discretion and resorting to “megaphone diplomacy” have become typical characteristics of US foreign policy.

In this context, the words of the US official cannot be perceived otherwise than as an attempt to sway the independent sovereign state’s foreign policy. This comes as no surprise, as the US seems to have lost its ability to interact with partners on an equal basis long ago. One’s friendship with the US is only possible under US rules. Friends and partners note with concern that a campaign to pressure South Africa, obviously co-ordinated with Western mainstream media, is increasingly gaining momentum. The reason for that is the country’s non-aligned position with regard to the Ukraine conflict, which proves unsatisfactory for the US. Yet “the world hegemon” cannot punish South Africa for being “non-aligned.”

The docking of Lady R in Simon’s Town is being used as a pretext – totally fabricated and as false as the notorious tube presented by US state secretary Colin Powell at the UN Security Council, which was followed by a full-scale invasion of Iraq and cost the lives of 1 million Iraqis (we hope it won’t come to that now). If Ambassador Brigety takes this matter seriously, then why doesn’t he explain why Russia would need SA-produced arms and ammunition matching neither the types nor the calibres of the systems currently in service with Russia’s armed forces and how such a minuscule amount of “arms and ammunition” that was allegedly “uploaded on to the vessel” would influence the situation on the battlefield anyway? But what is more important, why does the US diplomat feel perfectly well about the fact that his country and its satellites have been delivering weapons to Ukraine since as long ago as 2014?

The amount of Western military supplies to the Kyiv regime exceeded $100 billion by 2023 and a new batch for $1.2 billion was approved by Washington the other day. Why doesn’t ambassador Brigety say a word about these arms being used to attack cities in the Donbas, as well as Bryansk and Belgorod regions of Russia daily? Why doesn’t he express concerns about these weapons ending up in the hands of terrorists in Europe and all around the world? There’s absolutely no contradiction here for US authorities, heavily dominated by double standards and hypocrisy.

* Embassy of the Russian Federation, Pretoria.